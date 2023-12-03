Uber is officially an adult company thanks to CEO Dara Khosrowshahi

Uber Technologies’ transformation into a fully-fledged adult company with its inclusion in the S&P 500 index is due to the leadership of Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi.

Just six years ago, Khosrowshahi was named CEO of the ride hailing app company, replacing co-founder Travis Kalanick, the tech bad boy who fostered a toxic, frat boy culture at Uber. Because he was eventually thrown out. Plank.

Khosrowshashi’s appointment was a typical Silicon Valley story, where he came as an adult to help, or in this case rescue, a company where a maverick technocrat founder had gone mad, but that scenario. Unlike when Eric Schmidt joined Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin as partner and adult CEO in the C-suite, Kalanick was sidelined.

Uber Khosrowshahi inherited at that time was a mess. Known for moving fast and breaking things as it worked to build a ride hailing business, this concept permeated the company as well. The bad behavior started with Kalanick at the top, who, among other things, infamously yelled at an Uber driver. He took leave after an independent investigation into widespread sexual harassment at the company recommended that some of his responsibilities be reduced.

Like Schmidt, who took Google public in 2004, Khosrowshahi took Uber public in 2019, in a deal that was highly anticipated but its stock has been volatile for years. This year, Uber has surged about 132%, and its shares were up more than 5% in after-hours trading on Friday.

Khosrowshahi initially seemed like an unlikely candidate to turn around the company and its culture. Despite being CEO of Expedia XPE, she was little known in Silicon Valley compared to other candidates being considered for the job, including former Hewlett-Packard CEO Meg Whitman. According to a profile of him at the time in the Mercury News, he was known for avoiding publicity.

But years of heavy losses, some failed investments, and Lyft Inc. Following the rivalry with LYFT, Khosrowshahi has transformed the company into a profitable entity with his team and employees.

Some analysts predicted that the company could never be profitable unless its ride-hailing business operated with robotaxis/autonomous vehicles.

So far he has had a steady, decisive hand in taking Uber into other new adjacent businesses and out of its riskier ventures. He had to try to quickly work on the culture and eliminate the growth at all costs mentality in the company. He focused on developing a culture that included doing the right thing along with many other criteria. Uber has emerged as number 1 in ride hailing.

Now, as the company moves toward adulthood, it still runs the risk of moving too fast, as some analysts have said, with potential plans for a capital return program for investors that could mean share buybacks or dividends. Is. But for now, hats off to Khosrowshahi and his team for achieving what some believed would never be possible.

