Uber is being added to the S&P 500. Can stocks be bought with this?

Is Uber Technologies UBER, -1.15% really worth more than $2.6 billion as a company, as it is now being added to the S&P 500 SPX? That’s the question Uber investors should be asking in the wake of the S&P Dow Jones Index’s announcement late last week that the ride-service company will become part of the S&P 500 index starting Dec. 18. On December 4, Uber rose 2.2% in the first trading session following the announcement.

It’s hard to justify this jump in terms of the company’s fundamentals – which means a $2.6 billion increase in market capitalization. It’s not as if more consumers will now ride in Ubers rather than taxis or Lyft, -3.39% or any other ride-hailing company. It’s not like Uber will have more profitable new ventures to invest in now.

In contrast, Uber’s future earnings prospects are no different today than they were last week, according to Lawrence Tint, former US CEO of Barclays Global Investors, the firm that created iShares (now part of BlackRock). Tint said in an interview that Uber can avoid being overvalued only if its shares lag the S&P 500 in the coming weeks.

Nevertheless, many bullish Wall Street analysts reacted to Uber’s S&P 500 inclusion by raising their target prices for Uber stock. Their arguments vary, from the idea that the company will now repurchase more shares than necessary, to the belief that, because the company is now in the S&P 500, it will try to grow at a faster pace. But these arguments do not stand the ordinary test.

For example, why would joining the S&P 500 cause a company to repurchase more of its shares? If Uber’s board of directors didn’t think last week that share repurchases were a good idea, why would they reach a different conclusion now that shares are trading higher? And why would becoming part of the S&P 500 allow the company to grow faster?

Although we don’t yet know how investors will answer these questions in Uber’s case, we do know that the value impact of being added to the S&P 500 is diminishing. Over the past decade, according to a recent study, this effect has been statistically indistinguishable from zero.

The study, “The Disappearing Index Effect”, was conducted by Robin Greenwood, professor of finance and banking at Harvard Business School, and Marco Sammon, assistant finance professor at that institution. They found that the price effect of adding to the S&P 500 was greatest several years ago when index funds were beginning to grow in popularity and the market had not yet understood that those funds would need to purchase additional stocks en masse. Investors later became widely aware of this “index effect” and, as often happens in the stock market, this awareness led to the killing of the goose that laid the golden egg.

The professors conclude: “The decline in the index effect is similar to evidence of other anomalies [patterns that can be profitably exploited]That once they are well recognized by the market they tend to decline.”

Given this research, you probably aren’t particularly interested in trying to take advantage of the index effect the next time a stock is added to the S&P 500. If you still want to try, pay attention to the press releases issued by S&P Dow Jones Indices. Find out when any additions are announced.

