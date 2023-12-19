Uber for Business modernizes expense management through integration with Breaks & Ramps

Uber for business

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Uber for business Uber’s enterprise arm today announced it has integrated with leading expense management providers brakes And Increase , The integration will automate receipt matching for Uber rides and meals, which is included in the ranking. most expensive items For employees. This will help companies of all sizes simplify expenses and save time on and off the road.

More than 200,000 companies use the Uber for Business platform to help provide rides and meals to their employees, customers, and guests. The dashboard enables companies to create travel and meal schedules that reflect their policies, including features like restrictions on spending or time of day. Employees, in turn, can enjoy a seamless end-to-end experience from requesting a ride or ordering food to fast and easy reimbursement on the user-friendly app. Integrations with innovative companies like Brex and Ramp make the back end of this process easier for employees while simplifying the operations of finance teams. This is valuable for all businesses, from startups and small businesses where resources may be limited and every minute counts, to enterprises that need to simplify the complexities of their scale.

Vice President Michael Cohen said, “Ramp is here to simplify finance, because we believe it is better for businesses and their people to spend their time and energy on strategic tasks that drive the business forward – expense reports. Not on tracking, submitting, and managing.” Shared on the ramp. “Our expense automation has reimagined this painful process to make expense reporting more intuitive for employees and more compliant for finance teams. “We’re thrilled to work with Uber to automate expenses and streamline finances for some of our customers’ most common business purchases.”

“According to recent Brex data, 98% of companies consider travel essential to meet business objectives – and most are increasing their investments accordingly,” said Marco Mahras, chief business officer at Brex. “Fortunately, bringing back business travel doesn’t even require bringing back manual, after-the-fact expense management processes. The Brex platform automates expense reporting for employees and gives finance teams real-time visibility over corporate spending. Our new integration with Uber, a frequent spend destination for our customers, is a natural extension of our efforts to simplify expense management and help our mutual customers spend better.

Benefits of these integrations include:

Time Saving: Auto-generated receipts for Uber rides and food ordered for delivery with Uber Eats eliminate the need for employees to manually collect, organize, and submit receipts when using their Uber Business profile. . This can help save employees significant time and energy and improve the overall business travel experience – whether they’re attending a meeting across town, or flying to an industry conference.

Better Compliance: Controls within Uber for Business enable companies to set limits for activities that employees can and cannot spend on; As a result, 84% of customers say the platform enables them to better enforce compliance with their policies. * AI-powered solutions from both expense providers can identify and flag non-compliant or out-of-policy transactions.

Effective Cost Control: Real-time visibility into transportation and food expenses enables companies to track employee spending as per budget and adjust accordingly.

Seamless Harmony: Automated receipt-matching helps finance teams keep accurate bookkeeping for faster and more streamlined month-end closing.

Simple Onboarding: Overlapping clients can be set up in just a few clicks. Once companies enable the integration, employees linked to their company’s Uber for Business account will automatically be set up with expense integration. Uber for Business also offers roster sync and automated invites to enable seamless onboarding for new customers.

“Our integration with expense providers is helpful in providing travel managers and finance teams the visibility and control they need to keep employees on policy and under budget,” said Susan Anderson, Uber’s global head of business and business development at Uber. ” “With Breaks and Ramps, we are able to streamline expenses for companies of all sizes, creating a better experience for both employees on the go and people balancing accounts.”

*Based on 275 customers surveyed globally in February 2023 who agreed that Uber for Business helps their employees save time on expenses through expense integration or centralized billing.

About Uber for Business

Uber for Business offers the best of Uber to organizations around the world, built with an intuitive platform to help them better support and engage the people they employ and serve. . With global scale, integrated solutions and exceptional service, Uber for Business empowers organizations to streamline business travel, reimagine employee well-being and improve the customer experience – while empowering employees in their professional lives. enabling them to seamlessly avail of the Uber they love and trust. Since launching in 2014, Uber for Business has reached more than 60 countries and 10,000 cities, and has helped 200,000 organizations bring flexibility and efficiency to their operations. Visit our website for more information.

