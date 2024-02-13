The US Food Allergy and Research Education (FARE) organization rebuked the company for mocking a potentially life-threatening condition.

Uber Eats was forced to make last-minute changes to its Super Bowl ad, which mocked peanut butter allergies, after facing opposition from the food allergy community.

The issue came into limelight when an advertisement made specifically for this huge sporting event was seen by more than 100 million people.

Advertisements for the food delivery brand initially featured celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston, David and Victoria Beckham, Usher, and others trading in something they forgot in exchange for remembering to use the service.

However, one clip highlighted peanut allergies in a scene when a man forgets that peanut butter contains peanuts and has an allergic reaction.

The video in its original form received a lot of reaction from people on social media, with one of them saying that they have lost their children due to food allergies.

The NGO Food Allergy Research and Education (FARE) eventually called out Uber Eats on the matter and, shortly before the Super Bowl, thanked the food delivery firm for agreeing to edit out the controversial parts.

FARE CEO Dr. Sung Poblete said in a statement, “FARE would like to thank Uber for listening to our community and making changes to their Super Bowl ad. After speaking with them today, I’m confident that our We have a new ally to help us navigate our journey with our disease.”

It was “a victory for the food allergy community,” he said.

Uber Eats did not comment on the matter.

The prestige of being in the spotlight during the Super Bowl comes at a high price for the company advertising its wares. According to global advertising agency Dentsu, the ad cost $7 million (€6.5m) for 30 seconds this year. Brands typically craft clever and creative advertising campaigns for one of America’s most important viewing opportunities.

