Uber Eats changes Super Bowl ad to remove “potentially fatal allergies” part

As far as marketing messages go, “we don’t care whether you live or die” is kind of a case of, let’s call it, difficult One. (Maybe, Sprite could have done it back in the 1990s, but those guys were crazy.) Hence, presumably, the news that Uber Eats has had to Little Dial up one of its big, expensive ad spots for this weekend’s big, expensive Super Bowl, because some consumers reported that mocking someone with a peanut allergy for accidentally eating peanut butter is going to offend some people (i.e., lefties). May influence people) in a wrong way. ,

Don’t forget Uber Eats

The visual is part of Uber Eats’ major ad buy, which was supposed Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are making headlines for getting back together and how she’s forgotten that they’ve worked together basically forever. (The whole theme of the campaign is “Oops, people forgot to use our product!” which is an oddly self-destructive concept for the marketing department of a company that tries to swim, but we digress.) The ad also features such lighthearted moments as Usher forgetting his half-time show, Victoria Beckham forgetting the Spice Girls, and yes, some random actor eating peanut butter because he forgot it had little beans in it. which could send him into potentially fatal anaphylactic shock.

The ad (which was released earlier this week, because our lives are now entirely focused on waiting for the expensive commercials to come on before the big sports game) immediately caught the ire of the nonprofit advocacy group Food Allergy Research and Education. took. , which released a statement saying “We are incredibly disappointed by @UberEats’ use of life-threatening food allergies as humor in their Super Bowl ad. The suffering of more than 33 million Americans with this condition is no joke. Life-threatening food allergies are a disease, not a diet. Enough is enough.” FARE said it has spoken to Uber and the scene in question has been removed from the ad.

This isn’t the first Super Bowl ad that’s had to be changed in the wake of The Big Ad Spot: Gambling company FanDuel also updated an ad featuring the late Carl Weathers following his death last week, which is sure to be one of the few you’ve seen this year. Will become the most poignant and sensitive gambling advertisement.

