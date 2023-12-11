Uber Eats announces delivery partnership with Torchy's Tacos

Torchy’s Tacos locations in 14 states now available for delivery with Uber Eats

San Francisco, December 11, 2023–(Business Wire)–Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) has announced that Austin-based Torchy’s Tacos, loved across the country for its classic tacos, award-winning queso and more, is now available for delivery with Uber. Eats. More than 100 Torchy’s Tacos locations will be added to the Uber Eats app this month in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

For the first time, customers can order their favorite Torchy’s Tacos menu items for delivery through the Uber Eats app, including their award-winning Green Chile Queso and rotating made-from-scratch tacos of the month. From December 11th through December 24th, consumers will receive free queso + chips on Torchy’s Tacos orders of $25* or more* and—as always—Uber One members get up to 10% off eligible orders of $15+ and $0 Enjoy delivery charges. ,

“Joining Torchy’s Tacos is a game-changer for hungry Uber Eats users in their home state of Texas and beyond,” said Sarfaraz Maredia, VP and Head of America, Uber Eats. “We’re thrilled to bring this beloved brand to the app and deepen the creative ways we work together. And as a Texan, I feel incredibly fortunate to have such strong local partners who hold us to the same high standards.” Take pride – both in the quality of their food and how they treat their customers.”

“Since we opened in that Austin trailer park 17 years ago, our mission has always been to make damn good tacos, queso and drinks available to everyone,” says Mike Ripka, CEO and Founder of Torchy’s Tacos. “We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Uber Eats and have their help in continuing that mission.”

As Uber Eats continues to emphasize quality selection and reliability for consumers across the country, the in-app experience aims to help users get almost anything at the tap of a button: Torchy’s Tacos Fans of Uber Eats You can take advantage of the full list of innovative features. To facilitate on-demand delivery. They can place Taco Tuesday orders in line with the “reorder” feature, or easily satisfy the wishes of friends and family with group orders – and even split the bill. To order from Torchi’s Tacos on Uber Eats, download the Uber Eats app or visit ubereats.com.

*Taxes and fees still apply. Limit one redemption per person. See app for details.

** Benefits are only available at eligible stores marked with the Uber One icon. Other fees and taxes apply, but do not count toward the order minimum. Participating restaurants and non-grocery stores: $0 delivery fee on $15 minimum order and up to 10% off. Membership savings implemented as service fee reductions. subject to change.

View renewable subscription terms and conditions.

About Uber Eats

Uber Eats is an on-demand delivery app and website that helps millions of people around the world get what they want at the tap of a button. We partner with more than 900,000 restaurants and merchants in more than 11,000 cities across six continents. From exclusive local favorites to national brand names, groceries to household essentials and more, Uber Eats has everything you want.

About Torchy’s Tacos:

The Torchy’s Tacos story began 17 years ago in Austin, Texas, when Mike Ripka purchased a food trailer and a vibrant red Vespa. The CEO and founder of Torchy’s Tacos created a menu of experimental tacos that fans nicknamed “Damn Good”. Today, Torchy’s Tacos currently has over 120 locations in 14 states. They’re all committed to serving only the highest quality ingredients and made-from-scratch, made-to-order meals. Adopting the Damn Good mantra, Torchy’s Tacos is always innovating to serve up the most unique tacos in the game, iconic queso and fresh margaritas, including the rotating Taco of the Month, an unconventional taco offering that gives taco lovers more Brings you back for more.

