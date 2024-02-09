Uber Eats ad criticized for peanut allergy joke – BBC News

by ashley swann

Uber Eats is facing criticism after its Super Bowl ad brought to light a case of a man being allergic to peanut butter.

The Food Allergy Research and Education (FARE) charity said it was “surprised and disappointed” to see the company using allergies as a joke.

One person, who is allergic to peanuts himself, called the ad “disgusting, boring and completely unnecessary.”

The BBC has contacted Uber Eats for comment.

“Don’t Forget Uber Eats” was launched as the company’s Super Bowl ad and was expected to be seen by millions of Americans on Super Bowl Sunday.

It stars former Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer, as well as David and Victoria Beckham.

The premise of the ad is about people forgetting things.

One scene shows the Beckhams in their kitchen, with David saying to former Spice Girl Victoria, “Remember when you used to be a paper lady?” She replies, “Wasn’t it the Cinnamon Sisters?”

But controversy arises when it shows a man – who has an allergic reaction with hives on his face and a swollen eye – asking, “Are there peanuts in peanut butter?” As soon as he looks at the label of the jar.

He is later shown saying, “Oh, it’s the primary ingredient.”

Dr Sung Poblet, head of the charity Fair, said she found adverts that use food allergies as humor could encourage bullying among children.

“Advertisements like this and jokes like this make kids think it won’t do any harm and it will be fun,” he said.

She said she wanted to educate Uber Eats about what it’s like to live with food allergies to help raise awareness.

Anaphylaxis is defined by the NHS as a life-threatening allergic reaction that occurs very quickly. This can be caused by food, medicine or insect bites.

The ad appears to be trying to hide its humor by saying in a small font at the bottom of the screen: “Please don’t forget that peanut butter contains peanuts.”

But JD Arland in Indiana, who is allergic to peanuts and soy, said: “The text at the bottom makes it even worse.”

He took to social media to express his disappointment, saying: “Disgusting, tone-deaf and completely unnecessary use of an allergic reaction in an ad.

“I have been mercilessly harassed throughout my life by this stereotypical depiction of anaphylaxis. It is unacceptable for Uber Eats to continue this offensive joke.”

Despite his anger, Mr Arland, who is a content manager for a sports website, told the BBC he saw an opportunity for education.

“As someone [with food allergies]…ordering delivery is really hard, because you have to know not only the restaurant, but how it’s being prepared, and you have to rely on the driver, or the app, or the system to give the restaurant your specific instructions .

“So I would love to see more commitment from Uber Eats to the food allergy community on their platform.”

Super Bowl commercials have become an important part of the NFL contest and some viewers watch the game just to see the commercials.

More than 100 million people are expected to watch the game on Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

