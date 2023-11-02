Uber and Lyft to pay $328 million in New York wage theft settlement

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft will pay a combined $328 million to settle wage theft claims in New York, Attorney General Letitia James announced Thursday.

James said the settlement resolves an investigation into whether the companies improperly charged drivers sales tax and other fees when the costs should have been paid by customers.

Uber will pay $290 million and Lyft $38 million. He said that this money will be distributed to current and former drivers. The companies also agreed to provide paid sick leave and a minimum wage of $26 an hour to drivers outside New York City.

“Rideshare drivers work at all hours of the day and night to get people where they need to go,” James said in a statement. “For years, Uber and Lyft systematically cheated their drivers out of millions of dollars in wages and benefits while they worked long hours under challenging conditions.”

Tony West, Uber’s chief legal officer, said the settlement “helps put the classification issue to rest in New York and moves us forward with a model that reflects how people are choosing to work.”

“This is a win for drivers, and we’re proud to achieve this with the New York Attorney General’s Office,” Jeremy Byrd, Lyft’s chief policy officer, said in a statement.

Uber and Lyft have become ubiquitous in New York over the past several years, with the easy-to-use ride-hailing apps largely replacing the city’s iconic yellow taxi cabs. Companies have been slow to adjust to the rules governing taxi services in cities like New York and have been reluctant to provide basic labor protections and benefits to drivers.

New York was the first city in the country to set a minimum wage for app-based drivers, who are effectively classified as independent contractors in the so-called gig economy. The city has also implemented a minimum wage for app-based food delivery services like Uber Eats.

“We have waited for eight years to get justice for our members, a workforce that was cheated of better living conditions, timely meals and rest and comfort because the earnings that used to provide for that life were Billions of dollars were stolen from corporations,” Bhairavi Desai, executive director of the New York Taxi Workers Alliance, said in a statement.

James said the New York Taxi Workers Alliance brought complaints of wage theft to his office.

In California, a court ruled in March that ride-hailing and delivery companies like Uber and Lyft can continue to treat their California drivers as independent contractors, meaning they receive paid sick leave and unemployment. Are not entitled to benefits like insurance.

Anthony Izaguirre, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com