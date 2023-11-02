Uber and Lyft have agreed to pay $328 million to New York drivers after the state attorney general investigated a wage-theft complaint that alleged the companies collected some taxes and fees from drivers instead of passengers. Have done.

Uber will pay $290 million and Lyft will provide $38 million into two funds that will pay claims that nearly 100,000 current and former drivers in New York state are eligible to file. The ride-hailing companies did not admit wrongdoing in the settlement.

The investigation by the office of the Attorney General, Letitia James, also looked at whether the companies failed to provide drivers with paid sick leave for employees in the state.

“Ride-share drivers work at all hours of the day and night to get people where they need to go,” Ms James said in a statement. “For years, Uber and Lyft systematically cheated their drivers out of millions of dollars in wages and benefits while they worked long hours under challenging conditions.”

The investigation began in 2020 after a complaint by the New York Taxi Workers Alliance, a group representing drivers. The Attorney General’s Office focused on the period from 2014 to 2017, during which Uber was accused of deducting sales taxes and fees from drivers’ payments when they should have been paid by passengers.

The Attorney General’s Office said that from 2015 to 2017, Lyft deducted an 11.4 percent “administrative fee” from drivers’ pay in New York equal to the amount of sales taxes and fees that should have been paid by riders. According to the Attorney General’s Office, Uber and Lyft drivers also failed to provide employees with paid sick leave under New York City and New York State law.

The companies responded by crediting Ms. James for working to improve drivers’ rights.

Tony West, Uber’s chief legal officer, said in a statement, “We thank Attorney General James and his team for their hard work in delivering a resolution that balances accountability and innovation while addressing the real needs of these hard-working drivers in New York. Thank you for.” ,

“This is a win for drivers, and we’re proud to achieve this with the New York Attorney General’s Office,” Jeremy Byrd, Lyft’s chief policy officer, said in a statement.

Under the agreement, drivers will receive one hour of sick pay for every 30 hours worked, up to 56 hours per year. Uber and Lyft will also update their apps to allow drivers to request sick leave through the apps.

Out-of-town drivers will also be entitled to a guaranteed minimum wage of $26 an hour, although this figure only counts the time between dispatch and completion of a ride, as opposed to time spent waiting to connect with a rider. , which will be more profitable. City drivers already receive minimum driver pay under rules established in 2019 by the Taxi and Limousine Commission. An Uber representative said any additional costs would be passed on to riders, though the company did not immediately specify how much. A representative for Lyft did not immediately respond to a question about how the changes would impact fares.

Drivers for gig companies like Uber and Lyft are, under the laws of most states, considered independent contractors rather than employees, meaning they are responsible for their own expenses and don’t receive benefits like health care or minimum wage. see you. This saves companies money, and Uber and Lyft argue that drivers also like the system because it gives them the flexibility to work when they want instead of on set hours.

In recent years, labor advocates and some drivers have increasingly called for this model, arguing that Uber and other companies are exploiting drivers by controlling how they work, while depriving them of those employee benefits. are depriving us of the oversight that should come with it. They have fought for greater protections, prompting Uber to cut deals in some cities and states to offer limited benefits while preventing drivers from being classified as employees.

Drivers in New York State and New York City are classified as independent contractors. However, the settlement agreement reached Thursday between the state and ride-share companies did not make any changes to the classification of drivers as workers under state law, which is at the center of the debate over the treatment of gig workers.

All drivers in New York City, Seattle and California are guaranteed minimum wage. Uber and Lyft have successfully blocked minimum wage laws for gig workers in Minnesota, and driver advocates are pushing for reforms in Chicago as well.

Source: www.nytimes.com