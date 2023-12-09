A Euronews Business survey highlights how Europeans feel after an EU official said citizens would be willing to pay more to improve conditions for gig workers.

Advertisement

Europeans may have to pay higher prices for delivery and ride-hailing services like Uber and Deliveroo after a new EU directive to ensure better rights for platform workers is approved and implemented.

A top EU policy maker recently expressed his view that Europeans are willing to pay more for such services for better working conditions, even though the estimated increase in prices could be as much as 40%.

Nicolas Schmidt, the EU’s commissioner for jobs and social rights, made the comments in an interview with the Financial Times (FT) last week about draft legislation that, if passed in its current form, would turn gig workers into real employees. would be changed and force ride-sharing and delivery companies to provide them with more social protections.

The interview comes after ride-share giant Uber warned that the proposal would force it to close its ride-hailing service in hundreds of European cities.

“People are willing to bear the cost,” Schmitt said, according to the FT. “There’s this idea that you can make up for the low price by tipping. That’s not normal. If there’s a cost it has to be paid.”

what people really think

Is Schmitt right? Are Europeans willing to “bear the costs and pay more” to improve the conditions of gig workers?

Euronews Business conducted a survey across various social media platforms, including Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter), to find out what people really think.

A quick disclaimer: this is not representative market research. We received 1,242 responses from across Europe, without selection by gender, age or location.

Some respondents commented as well as polled in our survey, the majority of whom said companies should cover the costs themselves.

“This shouldn’t be passed on to consumers! We’re not talking about a small family company or a local shop. Same thing as Amazon. Just greed…” said a journalism graduate on LinkedIn.

Another person shared some thoughts on

A third person said: “I want to pay less and improve social conditions for workers and users.”

Respondents on Instagram were more generous, with the highest percentage of people (44%) answering that they were willing to pay 10-15% more for such services if it came with better conditions for workers.

On LinkedIn, 45% of those surveyed rejected the idea, but some suggested they would consider bearing some of the cost if more details were provided.

The overall result is ‘yes’: Europeans would be happy to pay on average 10 to 50% more for improvements in working conditions, with most falling in the 10-15% range.

Specifically, about 500 respondents said they were willing to pay 10-15% more. However, if the calculations in Brussels are correct, about 40% more would be needed to improve conditions.

Commenting on the findings to Euronews Business, EU Commissioner Nicolas Schmidt said, “Rebalancing is needed. At the moment the platform worker is bearing the brunt. The survey shows that a small majority of customers would rather pay slightly more. And certainly the platforms will have to pay their share as well.”

What reforms really need to be done for gig workers?

Platform work (work through online platforms) has become increasingly popular over the last few years due to its low entry requirements and flexible hours.

Advertisement

The industry includes taxi drivers, food delivery riders, care workers and others who use apps to provide their services.

According to the European Commission, more than 28 million people were platform workers in 2020. This number is expected to increase to 43 million by 2025.

Meanwhile, millions of them do their work without the right to a minimum wage, health protection and paid leave, or better access to social protection against work accidents, unemployment, illness and old age.

According to the European Commission, 55% of platform workers earn less than the net hourly minimum wage (if it exists in their country) and more than 40% of their working time is unpaid.

They may also have to face a huge decline in income.

Advertisement

French delivery workers reported a reduction in pay due to a new method of pay calculation introduced by Uber Eats.

In response, French delivery workers held a national strike during the first weekend of December.

Trade union CGT told Euronews Business that the strike was the biggest in three years.

“This reflects the anger of riders who have no other option than to go on strike to win their claims,” ​​CGT secretary Ludovic Rioux told Euronews Business.

He said workers’ wait time should be paid and the platforms themselves should make a social contribution.

Advertisement

Rioux described Uber’s claims as “blackmail” that it would be forced to shut down across Europe if the EU law came into effect.

Are jobs at risk?

Anabel Diaz, the head of Uber’s mobility division in Europe, told the FT that full working rights for drivers would force the company to close service in hundreds of cities, raise prices and employ fewer people, which would compromise the platform’s work flexibility. Will lose, which means they have to show up for the shift and not work for any other app.

According to the FT, EU Commissioner Nicolas Schmidt dismissed the approach as “scary”, saying he was confident “there is a strong market for these types of services” and that Uber and all other platforms would be able to expand their businesses. Can customize the model.

However, a closer look at prices shows that Uber doesn’t have much room to maneuver in major capitals like Paris.

Our simulations show that there is not much difference between Uber’s prices for a ride from the Champs-Élysées to Charles de Gaulle Airport and the prices of G7, one of the largest taxi companies in Paris.

Advertisement

Prices may vary by destination and time, but current simulations show that a 40% increase in Uber’s prices would destroy its competitiveness.

At present, when The cost of living crisis is still a real concern in Europe And with the looming threat of an upcoming recession troubling policymakers and economists, expecting people to pay too much for such services may be unrealistic.

But a few years from now the situation may be completely different.

Even once the draft legislation is passed in the European Parliament, it will take an additional two years for member states and companies to adjust to the change, and who knows how things will have developed by then.

Source