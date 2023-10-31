UBA empowers Africa's creative entrepreneurs, boosts PBT to N502.1 billion in Q3 2023

United Bank for Africa (UBA), Africa’s global bank, has pledged to remain at the forefront of empowering the creative industries across the continent.

The Group Deputy Managing Director, Muyiwa Akinyemi, said that in line with the bank’s visionary commitment towards nurturing and promoting talent, UBA continues to make significant investments in the creative sector such as its lifestyle and entertainment channels, REDTV and REDRadio.

Muyiwa said this while delivering the keynote address at the opening ceremony of the Nigerian International Film and TV Summit (NIFSTV) 2023 in Lagos on Tuesday, where he noted that the bank’s strategic efforts have proven to be transformational catalysts in accelerating the growth of the creative sector . and enabling Africa’s talents to shine on the global stage.

He also shared his insights on the importance of empowering the next generation of creative entrepreneurs and raising industry standards.

“For us at UBA; We are proud to be Africa’s global bank, which is why we invested over one billion naira to install RED TV and RED Radio in 2017. These investments have been a catalyst for growth, given the platform we have established for the creative minds of entrepreneurs. , to market themselves.

“As you can testify, UBA’s digital online television channel has emerged as a dynamic platform promoting African creativity, covering diverse sectors such as music, fashion, film and others.

Furthermore, the bank has announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, registering impressive growth across all key performance metrics.

Reiterating the remarkable performance achieved in the first two quarters of the current financial year, the bank’s gross earnings increased by 115.2 per cent to N1.309 trillion from N608 billion recorded last year, while operating income increased by 146 per cent from N414 billion in September. Went. 2022; Up to N1.018 trillion in the year under consideration.

In the bank’s financial report filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited, profit before tax (PBT) increased by a whopping 262 per cent to N502.01 billion compared to N138.49 billion recorded at the end of the third quarter of 2022. billion, while profit after tax also increased by an impressive 287.2 per cent to N449.29 billion from N116 billion recorded a year ago, which translates to its annual return on average equity for the third quarter of 2023 by 131 per cent. Crossed 44.37 percent.

Source: blueprint.ng