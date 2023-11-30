UB ranks high in terms of entrepreneurial experiences

Entrepreneur magazine and Princeton Review recently named the University at Buffalo among the top 15% of schools in the country for undergraduate entrepreneurship studies.

UB was ranked 44th nationwide in the annual rankings, up four places from the beginning of last year. UB also ranks seventh in the Northeast. The ranking is based on a 2023 survey of nearly 300 schools offering entrepreneurship.

UB leaders attribute its spot on the list to its success in building a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem on campus, including the UB Startup and Innovation Collaboratory powered by Blackstone Launchpad, the UB Business and Entrepreneur Partnership and its 2-year Startup Cultivator Program, and Are included. UB Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership.

Heather Borden, Director of the UB Blackstone Launchpad, hosted a brainstorming session with students at the University at Buffalo’s Student Union.

Joseph Cook/Buffalo News

UB students can take advantage of numerous entrepreneurship courses, competitions, boot camps, workshops, design challenges, coaching, incubators, and even early-stage funding and investment programs throughout the year. UB’s Cultivator helps early-stage startups in Western New York scale their businesses.

“We are dedicated to shaping the future of our students by providing experiential learning opportunities that complement the curriculum and ignite the spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation,” said Haider, director of UB’s Startup and Innovation Collaboratory, powered by Blackstone Launchpad. Says Borden, who is also known by this name. Collab.

“Through these initiatives, we empower our students to develop their entrepreneurial skills, as well as a mindset that propels them to build both companies and successful careers,” Borden said.

UB CoLab activities include a weekly Innovate and Caffeinate program that invites innovators and makers to pitch ideas over coffee and brew on Thursday evenings, and Get Seeded, a monthly “pitch” program for student entrepreneurs in which they can pitch $500. And with $250 you can get your ideas off the ground. And second prize.

“The schools that made our ranking list for 2024 are outstanding in many ways,” said Rob Frank, editor in chief of The Princeton Review. “Their capabilities are excellent, and their study programs have strong experiential components. Their students also receive mentoring and networking support that will serve them well in their careers.

UB leads state in NSF funding for cyber infrastructure

UB has more National Science Foundation grants for cyberinfrastructure research than any other college or university in New York, another sign of progress in its quest to become a top public research university.

Cyberinfrastructure includes computing systems, data storage systems, advanced information technology systems, and data repositories, all connected by high-speed networks that help researchers make innovations and discoveries that are not otherwise possible, according to the Science Foundation. According to the Office of Advanced Cyberinfrastructure.

The OAC is the federal government’s primary means of funding the creation of state-of-the-art computing infrastructure in American colleges and universities. UB has 12 active OAC awards with a total value of approximately $18 million. Cornell University is second in the state with eight, while Columbia University and SUNY Stony Brook each have six.

UB’s OAC grants include $10 million awarded in April to support work at UB’s supercomputing facility, the Center for Computational Research, to develop software that monitors and measures NSF-funded cyber infrastructure . Funding is through NSF’s highly competitive Advanced Cyberinfrastructure Coordination Ecosystem Services and Support program.

Supercomputers use multiple computers working together to perform billions and trillions of calculations per second to achieve data-intensive tasks such as simulating the efficacy of a new drug compound or designing lightweight, strong materials for space travel. We do.

UB’s work on the ACCESS grant includes contributions from six other institutions, including Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, to develop software that academia, industry and government use to manage high-performance computing infrastructure. Hundreds of supercomputing facilities around the world use software to run their computing infrastructure as efficiently as possible.

Other OAS projects at UB range from $3.5 million to create a web-based hub to help climate researchers collaboratively study ice sheet science and forecast sea level rise to funding for the Advanced Manufacturing Research Taskforce. The training includes a grant of up to $500,000 to create an infrastructure cybersecurity curriculum.

Thomas Furlani said, “Our work in this domain has made UB a nationwide leader in computational and data-intensive science and engineering research, as well as a leading developer of reliable and reusable tools for the management and use of computing and digital information. Establishes as.” Chief Information Officer at Roswell Park and research professor of biomedical informatics at UB’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

According to UB President Satish K. Tripathi, UB’s research and development expenditure has increased from $353 million to $425 million per year over the past decade, an increase of more than 20%. Governor Kathy Hochul has challenged UB and Stony Brook, the two flagships of the SUNY system, to reach $1 billion in research funding by 2030.

