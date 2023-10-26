UAW’s Shawn Fenn’s aggressive strategy shows promise of victory, but deal not finalized

UAW President Shawn Fenn during a Facebook Live webcast on October 6, 2023. facebook live screen shot

Everything about Sean Fenn is different from his predecessors as UAW president. Since taking over last March, Fain cast aside long-standing traditions and practices, using blunt and brutal language with live webcasts and social media posts, scolding automaker CEOs for their large salaries and in a webcast But appeared wearing “Eat the Rich”. T-shirt.

He is the first president elected directly by union members rather than by delegates to the national convention – a change mandated by the US Justice Department following a corruption scandal that sent several union officials to prison.

UAW members at a protest at the Ford Motor Company Michigan Assembly Plant, Wayne, Michigan, September 18, 2023.

Fain’s biggest move was to break the usual process of setting up a target company with which the other two Detroit-based automakers were expected to negotiate a pattern deal, instead pitting the companies against each other. To talk together, then adopt a progressive stance. He felt that the attacks against companies that were not negotiating in good faith were creating “chaos”.

Just a few months away from his planned retirement, 48-year-old assembly worker Roger Heffelbower finds himself walking a picket line at the Ford Motor Company Michigan Assembly Plant in suburban Detroit and expressing his first impressions of this new kind of union president. Hui shook his head.

Ford worker Roger Heffelbower, 47, on the picket line at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan, September 18, 2023

“That scared me a lot at first,” Heffelbower said in an interview on the picket line. “They played hardball. No one ever played hardball like this. I was kind of nervous, but if it all pays off in the end, it’s great timing. Radical times require such radical steps.

Union members will decide whether Fenn’s strategy succeeds when they vote on a tentative deal announced Wednesday night. On paper, this seems to have happened, including a 25% pay increase over the course of a four-year contract and other major concessions regarding temporary workers, cost-of-living allowances and reducing the time it takes to reach a union worker. Is. Full salary.

It wasn’t everything that was on Fenn’s shopping list when negotiations began, such as a 40% pay increase, but it was always seen as a classic goal to leave room for negotiation.

UAW President Shawn Fenn (left) and UAW Vice President Chuck Browning (right) announcing the temporary contract settlement with Ford Motor Co. was announced in a pre-recorded video posted on social media on October 25.

“Each individual year of this agreement has more value for our members than the entire 2019 agreement. “This deal keeps four times more money than the 2019 agreement,” UAW Vice President Chuck Browning said in a video posted on social media announcing the temporary agreement. “So when we say historic, we This is what it means. We have achieved a 25% general wage increase during this agreement. “With the COLA we expect the top pay rate to increase by more than 30% to more than $40 an hour.”

“We asked Ford to pony up and they did,” Fenn said in the same video. “We won things that no one even thought possible. Since the strike started, Ford has put 50% more on the table than we walked out on. This agreement takes us on a new path to making things right for the Big Three at Ford and in the auto industry.

The first hurdle is getting approval for the deal from union members. Fain will elaborate on this in a Facebook Live webcast on Sunday But these votes are rarely rubber stamps as the union recently found out when members rejected a tentative agreement with Mack Trucks.

In fact, members may have been counting on Fenn to obtain profits of the magnitude he often demanded from automakers. But there were some expressions of disappointment soon after the temporary agreement was announced.

“So won’t there be a 40% pay rise, a 32 hour work week or a lifetime pension? Fail,” one commenter wrote on X.com, formerly Twitter.

“If you don’t have a pension, vote ‘NO’ on this contract!!! Sold out again by our leadership,” another posted in all capital text.

“Great news, good job you did,” prompts several comments supporting the temporary deal.

But will there be enough equitable support to ratify the contract?

If so, only Fenn and the UAW get one-third through this process. Even if he deviates from the target/pattern process of the past, it is likely that he will push General Motors Co. and Stellantis to match the key features of the Ford deal and in the video announcing the tentative deal with Ford, He seemed confident that he would do so. , declaring, “The last thing they want is for Ford to get back to full capacity while they’re messing up and lagging.”