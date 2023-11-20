UAW workers ratify contracts with 3 big automakers

Comment on this story Comment Add to your saved stories Save

The United Auto Workers said its members have ratified new contracts with all three major automakers that will provide raises of at least 25 percent over four and a half years and additional benefits in one of the biggest victories for the labor movement in decades. There is one.

The union’s combative new president, Shawn Fenn, said the UAW will now turn its focus to an effort to unionize the U.S. auto industry beyond General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, as well as other employers.

“The stand up strike was just the beginning. The UAW is back to setting the standard. Now, we take the strength of our strike and our fighting spirit to the rest of the industries we represent, and to the millions of non-union workers who are ready to stand up and fight for a better way of life ,” Fenn said in a statement on Monday.

There was an overwhelming vote in favor of the contract among Ford and Stellantis workers, but the vote was close for General Motors union workers. Five major GM plants rejected the deal last week, with some experienced workers protesting about receiving smaller pay increases than others.

The contract comes after longtime workers’ wages failed to keep up with inflation and the union gave up some of its benefits at the time of the Great Recession, when automakers struggled to survive. The union managed to win back many of those gains in the new deals, including restoring regular cost-of-living wage adjustments to compensate for inflation.

Some workers said they were disappointed that the union failed in its aim to restore defined-benefit pensions and retiree health care for all workers. But the contract increases company contributions to 401(k) accounts to 10 percent of an employee’s salary. It also provides more paid leave and gives workers the right to strike during any plant closing during the lifetime of the contract – a right the UAW considers vital to protecting jobs.

Source: www.washingtonpost.com