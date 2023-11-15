Concern is growing between GM (GM) executives and the potential leadership of the United Auto Workers (UAW) after workers at several GM plants voted to reject a temporary labor agreement.

Production workers at GM’s Lansing Delta plant – UAW Local 602 – voted against the temporary deal, with 63% opposing it. However, 60% of skilled trade workers voted for the deal. The Delta Lansing plant, which builds the Chevrolet Traverse, Buick Enclave and GMC Acadia SUVs, received 61% and 39% overall approval results for the deal.

According to the UAW’s vote tracker, GM’s large Lansing plant joined other plants such as Wentzville Assembly, Defiance, Romulus Engine, Bowling Green, Lansing Grand River, Pontiac Stamping, Towanda Engine and Marion Assembly in rejecting the deal.

The news of Lansing Delta plant workers rejecting the deal came after GM’s Spring Hill Assembly vote tally, where UAW members voted against the deal by a margin of 68% to 32%. Earlier, workers at GM’s Flint, Michigan, truck assembly plant – which builds GM’s heavy-duty pickups and large SUVs – also voted by a relatively low 52% to reject the deal.

Reports show that veteran GM UAW members are concerned that new hires are getting more money and better retirement benefits than older employees. Other employees are unhappy with the lack of a defined pension plan that workers had before the great financial crisis of 2008.

Labor expert Merrick Masters, a business professor at Wayne State University’s Mike Ilitch School of Business, told Yahoo Finance after GM’s rejection of the deal at the Flint Assembly. “GM’s position is more serious in terms of the potential threat of ratification at that company.” “

According to the UAW’s GM Vote Tracker, the overall deal is still on track for ratification, but by a narrow margin of 52% to 48%. However, the UAW’s vote tracker does not include the vote tally from Lansing Delta Township.

Note that a temporary contract is ratified if a majority of hourly workers (which includes production and skilled trades) voting choose in favor of the agreement. A source told Yahoo Finance there is no possibility of a strike or negotiations at the plant level.

“If a contract is rejected at a company, the union must make a number of decisions, including whether to call a strike, how to deal with maintaining pattern agreements, and determining what they need to do to satisfy the rank and file.” What to strive for.” Masters said.

As for the other members of the Big Three, union workers at Ford (F) have approved the deal so far with 66.1% of the vote, according to the UAW, and Stellantis (STLA) UAW workers are 100th percentile to approve the deal. Voted with 79.7% votes.

