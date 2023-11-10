UAW workers at GM's Flint plant narrowly vote against new labor agreement

The GM logo is seen in front of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, US, on March 16, 2021. Reuters/Rebecca Cook acquires licensing rights

Nov 10 (Reuters) – Members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union at General Motors’ (GM.N) Flint assembly plant in Michigan have narrowly voted against a proposed contract with the U.S. automaker, the local chapter said.

The vote indicates that approval of the deal, which is expected to significantly increase costs for GM, is not guaranteed.

In a Facebook post Thursday, UAW Local 598 said 51.8% of votes cast were against the proposed deal.

GM said it would not comment during the ratification process.

Shares of the company, which has 4,746 employees at its Flint plant, fell about 1.2% in morning trading to a more than three-year low of $26.30.

Workers at the company’s other plants are expected to vote on the agreement in the coming weeks.

According to the UAW vote tracker, about 58% of the total votes cast so far at the company’s various facilities among workers voted in favor of the deal.

Workers have yet to vote at some of GM’s major plants, including the Arlington Assembly Plant in Texas and the Fort Wayne Truck Plant in Indiana, which produce some of the company’s most profitable vehicles.

Union workers are voting on contracts at each of Chrysler-owner Stellantis (STLAM.MI), General Motors and Ford Motor (FN), following the first coordinated strike against Detroit’s Big Three automakers.

The vote at the Flint Assembly Plant, which builds Silverado heavy-duty pickup trucks, comes after marathon negotiations between the Detroit Three automakers and the UAW to end a costly strike that reached tentative deals over the past few weeks.

The UAW’s new agreement, which covers 46,000 workers overall at GM, provides for a 25% increase in base pay through April 2028 and will cumulatively increase top pay by 33%, in line with projected cost-of-living adjustments. Plus that will be over $42 per hour.

“The likelihood of GM putting more than 15 cents on the table is slim,” said Eric Gordon, a University of Michigan business professor.

The landmark deal with the Detroit Three has prompted rival automakers with non-union workforces to offer raises.

Japan’s Honda Motor (7267.T) said Friday it is implementing an 11% wage increase for production workers at its U.S. facilities starting in January.

Separately, the UAW said Volvo Group-owned Mack Trucks (VOLVB.ST) informed the union that its Oct. 1 offer to striking workers was its “last, best and final.”

The union said a vote on the proposal has been tentatively scheduled for Wednesday.

Reporting by Nathan Gomes and Shivansh Tiwari in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Get licensing rights, opens new tab

Source: www.reuters.com