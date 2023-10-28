UAW, Stellantis reach tentative deal to end strike, Illinois plant could reopen, sources say

File photo: A general view of Stellantis’ Belvidere Assembly Plant in Belvidere, Illinois, US, on June 27, 2023. Reuters/Bianca Flowers/File Photo Get licensing rights

Oct 28 (Reuters) – The United Auto Workers reached a tentative labor agreement with Chrysler-owner Stellantis (STLAM.MI) on Saturday, the UAW said, securing a record wage increase and ending the first simultaneous strike against the Detroit Three automakers. Came close to doing it.

The deal with Stellantis will follow the template set by the UAW and Ford (FN) a few days ago, which includes a 25% wage increase over a 4-1/2-year contract.

UAW President Shawn Fenn said in a video post on social media that the deal includes an agreement to reopen Stellantis’ assembly plant in Belvidere, Illinois, where the company will now build midsize trucks.

Fain also said the UAW is expanding the strike at the General Motors (GM.N) Spring Hill, Tennessee assembly plant. “We are disappointed by GM’s unnecessary and irresponsible refusal to come to a fair settlement,” he said in a statement to Reuters.

Stellantis’ Belvidere factory closed earlier this year, leaving 1,300 workers unemployed. The factory, which became a rallying cry for the union’s bargaining campaign, will reopen depending on expected state and local tax incentives, sources said.

UAW President Shawn Fenn vowed to reverse the shutdown. The Biden administration and the state of Illinois have offered subsidies that could help re-equip the factory. Illinois acquired 170 acres of land adjacent to the assembly plant.

The temporary contract deal will have provisions on the use of temporary workers, the sources said, adding that Stellantis has agreed to a significant investment.

The deal is also expected to include investments in other US plants, including the Trenton engine plant, the sources said. The Trenton complex, south of Detroit, built six-cylinder engines. Some features date back to 1952.

About 45,000 workers out of approximately 150,000 union members in the Detroit Three ultimately joined the strike – which has entered its seventh week – causing billions of dollars in losses to the industry.

Fain repeatedly accused the Detroit Three automakers of enriching executives and investors while neglecting workers and said the UAW’s success would help blue-collar workers across the country.

Detroit automakers argued that the UAW’s demands would significantly increase costs and put them at a disadvantage compared to foreign brands like EV leader Tesla (TSLA.O) and Toyota Motor (7203.T), which are non-unionized.

Ford expects the new contract to increase labor costs per vehicle by $850 to $900. Analysts have said Tesla already had a labor cost advantage of about $20 an hour before the UAW and the Detroit Three automakers began bargaining.

The UAW has said the Ford deal would increase total wages by more than 33% when compounding and cost-of-living increases are included. The contract will start with an initial increase of 11%.

For the union and the Detroit Three, the long-term success of the new contract will depend partly on whether the UAW can organize workers at Tesla and other non-union automakers, or get them to raise wages and reduce the costs they bear. May lead to reduction of profits. In competition with Detroit brands.

The strike, which started in relatively unimportant plants, spread to the biggest money-makers producing pickup trucks and SUVs, causing growing pain.

The UAW ultimately struck eight plants, most recently GM’s Arlington, Texas, assembly plant, which produces the Chevy Tahoe and Suburban, Ford’s Kentucky Truck heavy-duty pickup factory, and Stellantis’ Ram pickup plant in Sterling Heights, Michigan. Is.

The UAW’s initial demands included a 40% wage increase, cost-of-living adjustments tied to inflation, a job or wage guarantee, an end to low wages for workers with less seniority, and defined benefit pensions.

The UAW and automakers were also bargaining over future wages and unionization policies for electric vehicle battery plants planned by joint ventures of automakers and their South Korean battery partners.

Both GM and Ford recently said they would slow their EV buildouts as demand for these cars has slowed.

The UAW’s campaign for the record contract joins the union’s efforts to win big wage increases at Hollywood and delivery giant UPS (UPS.N). It also became the focus of attention by U.S. President Joe Biden and Republican rivals, who view Michigan and other key auto-producing states as crucial to their 2024 campaign strategies.

