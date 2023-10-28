The United Auto Workers union has reached a tentative agreement with Stellantis, which makes vehicles under the Dodge, Ram, Chrysler and Jeep brands, a source familiar with the negotiations told CNN.

Although there is an agreement between union negotiators and the automaker, it still needs to be presented to and signed off on by union leadership before it can be announced. This may happen later on Saturday.

The temporary agreement with Stellantis Saturday follows a similar agreement with Ford Wednesday. Neither of these is official, as both need to be approved by a vote of ordinary UAW members at companies before they can take effect.

The terms of the agreement with Stellantis were not yet known. Both Stellantis and the union declined to comment.

The source also said negotiators are close to a tentative agreement with General Motors. The union and GM declined to comment on the status of their negotiations. A GM spokesman said only that negotiations were ongoing.

Ford’s deal provides union workers with adequate wages and increased benefits to combat inflation, which has cut workers’ wages. The last contract took place in 2019, before prices began rising sharply in the wake of the pandemic.

Automakers typically offer union members the same deals across all companies, so the Stellantis and GM talks are expected to yield similar benefits for autoworkers.

If the agreements are reached, the autoworkers’ strike will likely be the longest in 25 years.

Ford deal could be a template

The Ford deal would give members an immediate 11% raise upon ratification, and additional raises would give workers a total of 25 percentage points of wage increases until the contract expires in early 2028. Additionally, workers will receive a return on the cost of having their hourly pay rate adjusted to protect them from price increases.

When cost-of-living adjustments and guaranteed raises are combined, they are expected to increase Ford workers’ wages by 30% or more. There will now be even bigger pay increases for lower pay level employees, temporary workers and entry-level employees.

The union has also won better pension benefits for senior workers who have traditional pension plans, and has increased company contributions to the 401(k) accounts of workers hired since 2007. But the union did not meet its goal of restarting traditional pension plans for post-2007 hires, or of returning retiree health care coverage.

The ratification process at Ford is scheduled to begin Sunday in Detroit with a meeting of local union officials who represent Ford workers across the country. Although the deal includes record profits for the union, with double-digit wage increases, ratification is not certain.

When will the strike end?

Typically strikers in a union will not return to work until a temporary labor agreement is ratified. But UAW workers returned to work at Ford while the ratification process was underway. This increased pressure on GM and Stellantis to quickly reach their settlement with the union.

“The last thing they want is for Ford to come back to full capacity while they’re messing around and lagging behind,” UAW Vice President Chuck Browning, the union’s chief negotiator at Ford, said in comments to members Wednesday night. Have been.”

Todd Dunn, president of UAW Local 862, which represents workers at Ford’s largest factory, the Kentucky Truck Plant, said some members have already returned to work at Ford as the company prepares to resume operations. Is. Others are due back on Saturday. The plan is to have the plant running at full capacity by Monday, he said.

Sangh’s new strategy

The union has been on strike against GM, Stellantis and Ford since September 15, the first time the union has struck at all three companies simultaneously. The union represents 145,000 workers at the three companies, but not all of its members went on strike.

Instead, it is carrying out targeted attacks on specific plants. It began with a walkout of 12,700 members from one assembly plant at each company and has since expanded the scope of the strike fivefold. At the time the Ford deal was announced, there were 16,600 members on strike at Ford, 14,200 members on strike at GM and 14,600 members on strike at Stellantis.

Most recently, 6,800 union members walked out at the Stellantis plant in Sterling Heights, Michigan, on Monday, and 5,000 members went on strike at GM’s largest plant in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday, shortly after GM reported higher-than-expected pay. Reported quarterly earnings. ,

In its earnings report, GM reported that it lost $200 million in the first two weeks of the strike in late September, and another $600 million in the first three weeks of October. But the closure of the Arlington plant alone is likely to result in losses of an additional $130 million per week, according to estimates by Colin Langan, an auto analyst at Wells Fargo.

Stellantis has not provided an estimate of the strike’s losses, but Langan estimates that its weekly losses will increase from $110 million a week to $200 million if the Sterling Heights plant remains on strike.

Create an account on CNN.com for more CNN news and newsletters

Source