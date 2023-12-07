Logo of the United Auto Workers union (Photo by Mandel Ngan/AFP) (Photo by Mandel Ngan/AFP) , [+] Via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

The Detroit-based United Auto Workers said Thursday that more than 1,000 Volkswagen AG workers at the company’s Chattanooga, Tennessee factory have signed union authorization cards.

The union said more than 30% of workers at the Tennessee operation signed such cards. The UAW said late last month it wanted to organize non-union workers at 13 companies with U.S. operations.

Typically, a union waits until more than half of eligible employees have signed up before demanding an election.

The union in a statement described the development as “a major milestone” in the new organizing campaign. VW employs about 3,800 people in Chattanooga.

The UAW this year led strikes at General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co. and some Stellantis plants. Over time, the union expanded the strikes, including walkouts at the automakers’ most profitable factories.

When the strikes ended, the UAW secured a 25% wage increase over four and a half years and restored cost-of-living adjustments to the workers it represented. Companies with non-union operations in the US, including Toyota Motor Corp, responded by imposing wage increases. The new union contracts also call for additional job protection measures and plant investments.

UAW President Shawn Fenn has said that organizing non-union U.S. auto plants is a major priority for the union. The union wants more bargaining power in the next talks with automakers in 2028.

“When we return to the bargaining table in 2028, it will be not just with the Big Three but with the Big Five or Big Six,” Fenn said on October 28.

The UAW had previously failed to organize workers during union elections at Volkswagen and Nissan Motor Co. in Tennessee.