UAW reaches tentative deal with Stellantis

The United Auto Workers union reached a tentative contract with Stellantis on Saturday.

The Detroit-based union said the agreement would reopen a closed plant in Belvidere, Illinois. The union said that if the agreement is ratified by members, 5,000 of the jobs that were cut would be preserved and another 5,000 would be added.

According to the union livestream, a new truck model will be added to the Illinois facility, while additional electric vehicle battery jobs will come to the complex.

“Once again, we have achieved what we were told was impossible,” union president Shawn Fenn said on the livestream.

Stellantis, which also includes the former Chrysler Corp., confirmed the agreement in a statement on its media website.

Neither the union nor the company specified the terms of the agreement. The UAW reached a four-and-a-half-year tentative agreement with Ford Motor Co. earlier this week, calling for 25% raises over the course of the agreement and including cost-of-living adjustments that the UAW estimated would Meaning there will be even higher salaries.

UAVs began attacking selected operations of Ford, Stellantis, and General Motors Company in mid-September. As the walkout progressed, the union added more activities to the strike.

Earlier this month, the union joined the strike at all three automakers’ largest, most profitable vehicle-assembly operations.

On Wednesday, the UAW reached a tentative agreement at Ford. The union ended its strike at that company until the ratification process moved forward. That move was intended to pressure Stellantis and GM to do the same.