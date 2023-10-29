UAW reaches tentative deal with Stellantis cnn business

New York CNN –

The United Auto Workers union on Saturday reached a tentative agreement with Stellantis, which makes vehicles under the Dodge, RAM, Chrysler and Jeep brands, the UAW announced Saturday evening.

However, the UAW failed to reach an agreement with General Motors and later expanded the strike. About 4,000 GM factory workers in Spring Hill, Tennessee, which makes Cadillac and GMC SUVs, joined the strike at 5 p.m. CT.

“On the 44th day of our stand up strike, I am honored to announce that our union has again emerged victorious. Once again, we have achieved what a few weeks ago we were told was impossible,” UAW President Shawn Fenn said in a Video posted on xWhich was earlier known as Twitter.

But Fain made no mention of talks with GM or the decision to extend the strike there. It was tweeted by a local union in Tennessee, but that tweet quickly disappeared. However, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed the extended reach of the strike.

The union has expanded the reach of the strike five times since it began on September 15 in an effort to increase pressure on the Big Three. This is the first time that Fenn was not the one to announce an extension.

The tentative agreement with Stellantis means the company’s 14,600 striking UAW members will be back on the job within days, even though the ratification process will take weeks to complete.

The UAW National Stellantis Council will vote Nov. 2 on whether to send the tentative agreement to the broader membership, Fain said.

Saturday’s tentative agreement with Stellantis follows a similar agreement with Ford on Wednesday. The Ford deal still needs to be approved by Ford’s rank-and-file members before taking effect, just as the Stellantis deal will also need the approval of the membership.

Many details of the agreement with Stellantis are not yet known. But the pay remains the same as the Ford deal, meaning Stellantis will get an immediate minimum 11% raise for all 43,000 UAW members, plus additional pay increases that will bring the total increase to 25% during the 4-and-0. Half year life of the contract. Members are also expected to include a cost of living adjustment (COLA) in pay to protect them from rising prices.

COLA was something the union had abandoned when Stellantis’s predecessor, Chrysler, was in serious trouble, heading toward bankruptcy and a federal bailout. But Stellantis has recently received a boon, the company is now making record profits. Guaranteed pay increases, combined with COLA, can increase total pay by more than 30% over the life of the contract.

But the biggest surprise in the Stellantis deal is that the UAW said the company has agreed to reopen a plant in Belvidere, Illinois, that was closed on Feb. 28, putting 1,200 workers out of work. . The plant will get a midsize truck to replace the Jeep Cherokee compact SUV made there.

“We have done the impossible. We have moved mountains. We have reopened an assembly plant that the company had closed, Fenn said.

Stellantis and Ford’s deals pay union workers adequate wages and increase benefits to combat inflation that has driven down workers’ wages. The last contract took place in 2019, before prices began rising sharply in the wake of the pandemic.

Automakers typically offer union members the same deals across all companies, so the GM talks are expected to yield similar benefits for autoworkers.

If the agreement with the Big Three is reached and approved, it would potentially end the longest autoworkers’ strike in 25 years.

In addition to the wage increases in the Ford deal, the union also won better pension benefits for senior employees with traditional pension plans, and increased company contributions to the 401(k) accounts of workers hired since 2007. But the union did not do this. Achieve your goal of resuming traditional pension plans or returning retiree health care coverage to post-2007 hires.

The union also won better job guarantees, including the right to go back on strike in protest against plant closures during the term of the contract. Previous contracts always included a no-strike clause while the contract was in effect.

The ratification process at Ford is scheduled to begin Sunday in Detroit with a meeting of local union officials who represent the company’s workers across the country. Although the deal includes record profits for the union, with double-digit wage increases, ratification is not certain. A similar process for Stellantis will begin Thursday.

Typically strikers in a union will not return to work until a temporary labor agreement is ratified. But UAW workers returned to work at Ford while the ratification process was underway. This increased pressure on GM and Stellantis to quickly reach their settlement with the union.

“The last thing they want is for Ford to come back to full capacity while they’re messing around and lagging behind,” UAW Vice President Chuck Browning, the union’s chief negotiator at Ford, said in comments to members Wednesday night. Have been.”

Todd Dunn, president of UAW Local 862, which represents workers at Ford’s largest factory, the Kentucky Truck Plant, said some members have already returned to work at Ford as the company prepares to resume operations. Is. Others are due back on Saturday. The plan is to have the plant running at full capacity by Monday, he said.

The union has been on strike against GM, Stellantis and Ford since September 15, the first time the union has struck at all three companies simultaneously. The union represents 145,000 workers at the three companies, but not all of its members went on strike.

Instead, it is carrying out targeted attacks on specific plants. It began with a walkout of 12,700 members from one assembly plant at each company and has since expanded the scope of the strike fivefold. At the time the Ford deal was announced, there were 16,600 members on strike at Ford, 14,200 members on strike at GM and 14,600 members on strike at Stellantis.

Most recently, 6,800 union members walked out at the Stellantis plant in Sterling Heights, Michigan, on Monday, and 5,000 members went on strike at GM’s largest plant in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday, shortly after GM reported higher-than-expected pay. Reported quarterly earnings. ,

In its earnings report, GM reported that it lost $200 million in the first two weeks of the strike in late September, and another $600 million in the first three weeks of October. But the closure of the Arlington plant alone is likely to result in losses of an additional $130 million per week, according to estimates by Colin Langan, an auto analyst at Wells Fargo.

Stellantis has not provided an estimate of the strike’s losses, but Langan estimates that its weekly losses will increase from $110 million a week to $200 million if the Sterling Heights plant remains on strike.

Source: amp.cnn.com