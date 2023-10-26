UAW reaches temporary labor agreement with Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company logo (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) getty images

The United Auto Workers union reached a tentative agreement with Ford Motor Co. on Wednesday, the union announced.

“Our stand-up strike has yielded results,” union president Shawn Fenn said in a video recorded on Facebook.

“Ford knew what was going to happen on Wednesday if we didn’t get a deal,” Fain said.

Union leaders will meet in Detroit on Oct. 29. If those officers vote to approve the agreement, it will go to members for consideration. After this there will be regional meetings. “After that, it will be up to the members to vote on the deal,” Fenn said.

The UAW said the agreement calls for a 25% wage increase over four years. According to the union, there will also be a cost of living increase, meaning raises will be 30% over the course of the agreement.

The temporary agreement was the first breakthrough between the Detroit-based union and Detroit automakers. The UAW organized strikes in mid-September against some automakers’ factories, including General Motors Co. and Stellantis.

The union is also including vehicle manufacturing operations in its strike. Earlier this month, the UAW went on strike at Ford’s Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville. That factory is one of Ford’s most profitable factories. It produces Super Duty pickup trucks (F-250 and up) and other models.

This week, the UAW expanded its walkout to major GM and Stellantis factories. Those plants, like Ford’s Kentucky truck plant, assemble critical models for companies.

For the UAW, the 2023 round of negotiations was very different. In recent years Ford has tried to establish closer ties with the UAW. However, this year, the UAW was critical of Ford. The automaker’s executive chairman, Bill Ford, sought to calm the waters earlier this month.

Bill Ford said on October 16, “We need to come together to end this bitter round of negotiations.” “I will never treat our workers as the enemy. It should not be Ford versus the UAW. It should be Ford and the UAW versus Toyota, Honda, Tesla and all the Chinese companies that want to enter our domestic market.

Fenn said Wednesday night that the union “made history” in winning benefits for workers.

“I commend the UAW and Ford for coming together after hard-fought, good-faith negotiations and reaching a historic tentative agreement tonight,” President Joe Biden said in a statement. “This temporary agreement provides record raises to the auto workers who have sacrificed so much to ensure that our iconic Big Three companies can still lead the world in quality and innovation.”