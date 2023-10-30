UAW reaches agreement with GM, ending strike against Detroit automakers

The UAW’s simultaneous strike against the Detroit 3 was unprecedented.

The union had pressed for a wage increase citing huge corporate profits.

About 50,000 out of 150,000 employees had walked out.

Oct 30 (Reuters) – General Motors (GM.N) and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union have reached a tentative agreement, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday, ending six weeks of coordinated bargaining. Record wage increases were achieved. Strike against the Detroit Three automakers.

The agreement follows deals struck by the union in the past few days with Ford Motor (FN) and Chrysler-owner Stellantis (STLAM.MI), a significant victory for auto workers after years of stagnant wages and painful concessions. . Union after the 2008 financial crisis.

Details of the GM deal were not announced, but sources said the UAW won the same package of wage increases agreed to by the other two automakers, increasing top pay for experienced workers by 33% .

About 50,000 workers, out of approximately 150,000 union members in the Detroit Three, ultimately joined a series of walkouts that began on September 15. The UAW’s strategy of escalating, targeted attacks caused billions of dollars in losses to the Detroit Three and suppliers over 40 days.

UAW leaders argued that their contract fight was part of a much larger movement to overcome decades of economic setbacks for working-class Americans, and analysts said the union’s success in Detroit would further that effort.

Patrick Anderson of Anderson Economic Group said, “This is more than an auto industry story; it’s a signal to the entire country that unionized workers can demand and get big pay increases.”

GM employees will return to work after the deal is officially announced, two sources said. A GM spokesman declined to comment.

Talks stalled at GM on Saturday over issues such as pension benefits and how quickly temporary workers will get permanent jobs and the treatment of battery plant workers, the sources said.

The three tentative deals are a victory for the precedent-breaking strategy devised by UAW President Shawn Fenn, which included bargaining with all three automakers at the same time and threatening strikes at key factories to precipitate a bidding war between the companies. Involved using. New walkout.

Fenn then hired most of the UAW members to raise strike funds. When he felt that progress in negotiations had stalled he gradually expanded the strike.

Fenn must now get the contracts ratified by rank-and-file UAW members. The process began Sunday when Fain met with leaders of the Ford-UAW local unions.

GM shares were down 0.1% in Monday trading. Ford shares fell 2% in Milan while Stellantis shares were down 1.5%. Excluding Monday’s stock move, shares of GM and Ford have lost about a fifth of their value since the strike began, while Stellantis shares have fallen 1%.

‘Great’

US President Joe Biden praised the temporary agreement on Monday. “I think it’s great,” Biden, who has described himself as pro-union and has supported the UAW, said when asked about the reported deal.

Biden aides worried that a prolonged auto strike and production decline would harm both the U.S. economy and the Democratic president’s re-election chances in 2024.

Fain repeatedly accused the Detroit Three automakers of enriching executives and investors while neglecting workers and said the UAW’s success would help blue-collar workers across the country.

Detroit automakers argued that the UAW’s demands would significantly increase costs and put them at a disadvantage compared to foreign brands like EV leader Tesla (TSLA.O) and Toyota Motor (7203.T), which are non-unionized.

In a sign of increased costs for carmakers, the Ford agreement indicated that retirees who worked for 30 years could get an extra $150 per month, or $1,800 each year. The reforms implemented across GM’s retired ranks could cost as much as $540 million annually.

In a series of social media posts ahead of GM’s announcement the UAW said it was committed to expanding to other carmakers, saying it wanted negotiations between the union and the “Big Five or Big Six” in 2028. .

A University of Michigan professor said, “The outcome of the strike makes it likely that non-union car companies will do everything they can to keep the UAW out, including voluntarily increasing benefits for their workers, because that would allow the UAW to lose its The plants will have to be unionized.” Eric Gordon said.

The strike against the Detroit Three began in relatively insignificant plants, spreading to the biggest moneymakers producing pickup trucks and SUVs, causing growing pains.

The pace of deals accelerated over the past two weeks after UAW workers walked out at three of the world’s most profitable factories: GM’s Arlington, Texas, assembly plant, which makes the Chevy Tahoe and Suburban; Ford’s Kentucky Truck heavy-duty pickup factory and Stellantis’ Ram pickup plant in Sterling Heights, Michigan.

The UAW ultimately struck nine plants, most recently GM’s Spring Hill, Tennessee, manufacturing complex that made engines for a total of nine North American assembly plants, seven of which were not already on strike.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said, “The Street is glad to see this UAW nightmare in the rear view mirror with a less tough deal for the Detroit Big 3 than originally feared.”

