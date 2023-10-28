UAW reaches a temporary agreement with Chrysler parent company Stellantis to end 6-week strike

GM workers strike outside the General Motors Wentzville Assembly Plant in Wentzville, Missouri on September 15, 2023.



Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

hide caption

toggle caption

Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

The United Auto Workers has announced a tentative agreement with Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM, just days after the union struck a similar deal with Ford.

The deal includes big gains on wages and the reopening of an idled assembly plant in Illinois.

Both deals will not be finalized until they are voted on by union members, who have the ability to reject the deals and send their representatives back to the bargaining table. The union has not yet released a timeline for those votes.

General Motors, the third of Detroit automakers, is negotiating with the union.

UAW President Shawn Fenn said, “By entering into these negotiations, the company wanted to cut 5,000 jobs at Stellantis.” “Our stand up strike changed that equation. Not only did we not lose those 5,000 jobs, we changed it entirely. By the end of this agreement, Stellantis will have added 5,000 jobs.”

“The importance of this historic achievement cannot be overstated, just days after the UAW and Ford reached their agreement,” Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su said in a statement. “Today’s agreement shows what is possible when workers have a voice and a seat at the table.”

Stellantis confirmed that a tentative agreement has been reached and stressed that it is now subject to ratification by Stellantis’ 43,000 UAW-represented employees. ,[O]”Out of respect for the process, we will decline further comment to allow the UAW to share details with our members,” the company’s chief operating officer wrote.

Deals still need to be approved

Both deals signal a possible end to a bitter six-week strike that has pitted the union, eager to recoup past sacrifices with a fiery leader in the trenches, against the “Big 3” U.S. automakers that are raking in record profits. Earning and doing. An intriguing shift toward electric vehicles is in sight.

After the announcement of the tentative agreement with Ford, the UAW said it was sending Ford employees back to work at the affected plants – even before the contract was ratified.

Fenn told members that this unusual move was designed to increase pressure on GM and Stellantis to quickly reach a settlement.

The UAW is sending Stellantis workers back to their production lines as soon as the voting takes place. The striking GM employees are on strike.

Ratification is not a symbolic measure, which means there is no guarantee this saga will end. Just this month, the UAW announced a temporary deal with Mack Trucks – a manufacturer in the Volvo Group, and not part of the Big 3. But 73% of the membership rejected that contract, and the UAW and Mack Trucks are now back at the negotiating table.

Big increase, fast timeline

Full details of Ford and Stellantis’ tentative deals have not yet been shared. But the UAW has put forward some top-line figures. Both deals include a 25% pay increase – and, on top of that, regular cost of living inflation-linked.

Overall, the union expects wages for top earners to increase 33% to $42 an hour. The percentage benefits for entry-level workers and temporary employees will be significantly higher: pay increases of up to 165% for some low-wage Stellantis workers.

New employees will also reach top salary in just three years instead of eight.

The contracts do not include the rollback of pensions and retirement benefits for all workers — a union demand that the companies said was a financial nonstarter. The union has indicated they include increased 401(k) contributions and increased benefits for those who have pensions.

Both contracts also include the right to strike over plant closings, which the UAW had identified as a priority to protect jobs going forward, including preventing closures associated with the disruptive transition to electric vehicles.

The tentative deal with Stellantis also includes an agreement to reopen Belvidere, a closed vehicle assembly plant in Illinois, to produce a new midsize truck — a key union goal.

an unusual approach

The UAW has separate contracts with the three Detroit automakers, but historically the contracts have been very similar. In fact, the common practice of the union was to negotiate with just one company, and then the other two companies would more or less match that contract.

This year things were different. The union negotiated with all three companies simultaneously and went on strike against them.

The strike strategy was also new. The union initially struck only one plant per company, and then expanded the strike over time.

The expansion was intended to keep the UAW’s strategy unpredictable, with the union announcing new strike locations depending on how negotiations were going on the table.

And unlike previous UAW leaders, Fenn took a more transparent and confrontational approach, providing detailed updates on the proposals on Facebook Live and YouTube, while describing the strike as a war between the rich and the working class. At one point he filmed himself throwing automakers’ proposals into a black trash bin, which soon became a symbol of the conversation.

Automakers were disappointed with the union’s tactics, and Fenn called the announcements of new strikes a publicity stunt, while criticizing the rhetoric as unnecessarily inflammatory.

“This is not about theatrics,” Fenn responded in one of his Facebook Live events last month. “It’s about power. The power that we have as working-class people.”

In a recent earnings call, GM said it lost more than $800 million because of the strike, while Ford, which keeps a larger share of its production in the U.S. than its rivals, pegged its losses at $1.3 billion.

Source: www.npr.org