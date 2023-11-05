UAW President Shawn Fenn’s 4.5-year race to organize impeachment continues

Frame capture of UAW President Shawn Fenn during a webcast briefing members, on temporary highlights , [+] Contract with General Motors Co. on November 5, 2023. Facebook

Now that he has successfully negotiated to increase members’ future wages and benefits, United Auto Workers President Shawn Fenn’s next fight is to reduce some of the union’s membership roles.

Two features of the new four-and-a-half-year contract up for ratification by UAW members directly address Fain’s goal – the length and disposition of workers at the joint venture electric vehicle battery plants.

At its peak in 1979, the UAW had 1.5 million members. That number has declined to more than 383,000, according to the union’s labor organization’s annual report filed with the U.S. Department of Labor on March 31. However, less than half, about 150,000, work at one of the three Detroit-based automakers.

More members means more money in dues, and more money powers organize efforts to win new members. It also creates a strike fund from which workers who go on strike are paid.

While some previous contracts lasted four years, the UAW successfully negotiated new deals that would last an additional six months.

Explaining the main features of the temporary contracts to members during separate webcasts last week when they were voting on whether to approve them, Fenn said the expiration dates of April 30, 2028, were set so that if If necessary, the union can go on strike on May 1st. The day- otherwise known as International Workers’ Day.

The extra six months not only gives UAW members additional time to settle on the new higher pay rate, but it also gives Fenn additional time to try to win the battle the union has repeatedly lost so far – foreign automakers. Involved in assuring workers at US plants owned by.

“Part of our strength comes from having all three contracts expire at once and taking over all three companies at once,” Fain said in a Saturday webcast briefing General Motors Co. members about the temporary contract with that company. ” “But there are more than three companies we want to deal with. We need to organize like we have never done before. We are not coy or quiet about our plans. Our goal is to spend the next few years organizing auto workers across the country. The Big Three aren’t the only auto companies making record profits. Auto workers at Toyota, Volkswagen, Hyundai and Tesla also deserve record contracts, and we’re going to do everything we can to support them in the fight to win what they deserve.

It’s an aggressive goal that’s completely on-brand for Fenn, but to date it’s been a Sisyphean battle in which the UAW has been repeatedly rebuffed by workers when foreign automakers have been unionized with better wages and benefits. Counter the efforts of the organization. It’s a message that there’s no need to join a union and pay dues to win a bigger paycheck.

Indeed, almost immediately after announcing the temporary contracts with General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis, Toyota Motor said it would raise wages for its non-union U.S. factory workers by about 9% effective Jan. 1 and for some Will increase. According to Reuters, employees of logistics and service parts.

Efforts to draw workers to electric vehicle pioneer Tesla will also be tremendous. So far, those efforts have gained no momentum, and CEO Elon Musk has not been cooperative. Still, in a recent interview with Bloomberg News, Fenn said he is relaxed.

“We can beat anybody,” Fain told Bloomberg. “It will be up to the people who work for him to decide whether they want their fair share… or whether they want him to fly into outer space at their own expense.”

One battle to strengthen union membership Fain won in these latest negotiations is to bring workers under a master agreement at the Ultium Sales factory in Lordstown, Ohio, operated by the General Motors-LG Energy Solutions joint venture. Workers at GM’s closed assembly plant in Lordstown will also get a second chance at employment without having to look for new jobs.

“The importance of this cannot be overstated,” Fain said during Saturday’s GM contract briefing webcast. “The future of our industry is being defined right now, and employers like GM have used joint ventures in a race to the bottom. These jobs at Altium Cell are dangerous, difficult, and low paying, but this agreement eliminates all of that.

Once the agreement is ratified, Altium employees will become GM employees and will be covered under the national agreement. There will also be a six-month window for former Lordstown UAW members who were active employees at the assembly plant on November 26, 2018, to apply to return to work at Altium Cells while maintaining their current wages, benefits and seniority.

With ratification expected across all three automakers, the clock will be ticking until April 30, 2028 to see if Sean Fenn makes his self-proclaimed deadline to do what none of his predecessors have done Haven’t done it before – or get similarly frustrated and declare a May Day.