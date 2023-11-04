United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain said the tentative agreement the union reached with General Motors is the union’s first step toward securing a better economic future for the working class as he encouraged the membership to ratify it. Did.

Fain spent about 20 minutes on Facebook Live Saturday afternoon with Mike Booth, the vice president who led negotiations with GM, outlining key details of the tentative agreement the union reached Monday with GM.

Both noted how this contract brings in new groups of workers – including union-represented salaried workers and people at new battery plants – who were historically not included in the benefits won by hourly workers in the master contract. .

“After (GM) said for months it was impossible, Ultium Cell workers would now be under our national agreement,” Fain said. “The importance of this cannot be overstated. Right now, the future of our industry is being defined and employers like GM have used joint ventures to race to the bottom. These jobs at Altium Cell are hard, They are dangerous and pay low wages. But that all ends in this agreement.”

Ultium Cells, operated in Lordstown, Ohio, is a joint venture between GM and LG Energy Solutions to produce battery cells for GM’s electric vehicles on GM’s Ultium Propulsion System. Fenn said that, upon ratification, Altium Cell employees would become GM employees covered under the national agreement with some locally bargained supplemental benefits.

Following ratification, there will be a six-month window for past employees of GM’s former Lordstown Assembly Plant who were active at the plant as of November 26, 2018 – the day GM announced the closure of the facility – to apply to return to the area. For and work at the Ultium Sales plant, Fenn said.

“Former Lordstown members who have transferred will retain their current salaries, benefits and seniority,” Fenn said. “Under the UAW national agreement all new hires must be paid a minimum of 75% of the maximum wage rate and any amount above 75% will be negotiated locally.”

This means Altium Cell production workers will see an immediate wage increase of $6 to $8 per hour upon ratification and all hourly and salaried employees, including GM’s parts distribution centers, will receive a $5,000 ratification bonus.

some highlights

GM’s tentative agreement mirrors agreements with Stellantis and Ford Motor Co., which are still in the process of being ratified. The UAW first reached a tentative agreement with Ford on October 25. A few days later, the union won a win with Stellantis and then finally won with GM on Monday.

The full report on the GM agreement is available at www.uaw.org/GM2023; Below are some highlights:

The agreement provides a 25% increase in base pay by April 2028, and will increase the top wage by 33% to more than $42 an hour with a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for all union-represented workers.

Starting wages will increase 70% to more than $30 an hour with an expected COLA.

The GM agreement eliminates several pay tiers. Workers who will now be moved to the main production rate include parts delivery workers and employees at the GM Brownstown battery plant.

For the first time since organizing in the 1990s, GM unionized salaried employees will receive a general wage increase, on par with hourly workers.

The deal also brings two key groups into the UAW GM Master Agreement in Altium Sales and GM Subsystems LLC.

As for retirees, GM has agreed to make five $500 payments to current retirees and surviving spouses, the first such payments in 15 years.

Like the other two, the GM deal includes the right to strike if the plant is closed.

The right to strike when a plant is closed is a major victory, Fenn said.

“Over the past 20 years, GM has closed almost twice the number of plants as Ford and Stellantis combined,” Fenn said. “GM’s product commitments are no longer just on paper, they are now backed by the power of the threat of a strike. GM knows we will not hesitate to strike if necessary.”

The tentative agreement also includes an investment of $1.25 billion at GM’s Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant and $391 million at Fairfax Assembly in Kansas for future EV production, the UAW said in the contract summary.

According to the summary, GM will invest $300 million at its engine plant in Tonawanda, New York, to produce electric drive units. And it added, “Within 12 months of approval and during the lifetime of this agreement, sufficient work will be allocated to employ a minimum of 150 people at GM’s facility in Kokomo, Indiana”. The UAW said the agreement commits GM to more than $11 billion of additional manufacturing investments that were already planned. Most of this is related to EV production.

$50,000 retirement boost

The agreement will also give GM employees at some plants the opportunity to transfer to battery plants or electric vehicle plants to secure jobs as GM transitions to an all-electric future. GM is building three other battery plants — including an Ultium cell factory in Lansing that is expected to begin operations late next year.

Booth said the agreement will see GM offer three company-specific attrition programs (SAPs) over the life of the agreement through January 2024 that include a one-time pretax retirement incentive of $50,000 for traditional employees who meet normal or early retirement eligibility requirements. Is.

“For currently progressing employees, we have won a 10% employer contribution to a 401(k) with no required employee contributions,” Booth said. “Our union is working hard to ensure everyone is provided a path to a dignified retirement without having to work more than 40 hours a week.”

Strikers at GM’s four assembly plants and 18 parts distribution centers across the country are returning to work through the ratification process.

high new car prices

Fenn ended the presentation with a sharp comment about what he called “noise” being made by analysts about how the impact of the strike and union contracts could push up new car prices.

“Car prices have gone up a lot, but that’s not because of workers’ wages, low inventory or anything else but corporate greed,” Fenn said. “Over the past four years, the average price of a new car has increased by 30% and more. The benefits of those higher prices were not passed on to the workers who made those vehicles. Instead, it went straight into the pockets of shareholders and corporate executives.

Fenn said the strike and the temporary agreement are correcting decades of automakers getting rich off labor, but car executives don’t want the public to support the union’s fight against corporate greed.

“So they’re using our contract as an excuse to raise prices and they’re scapegoating our union in the process,” Fenn said. “This is a win-win deal for auto companies. They can continue pricing out consumers, while condemning the union for having the courage to demand a fair share.

Fenn ended the presentation by saying that the people who make cars and buy cars are American taxpayers, so the UAW will fight to transform the economy into one that works for the working class.

“This contract is our union’s first step in that direction, and I am proud to bring it to the membership for a vote in solidarity with this committee,” Fain said.

