UAW President Shawn Fenn sees ‘ugly’ labor conflict at Ford battery plants

The president of the United Auto Workers says there could be an uphill battle ahead to organize workers at Ford Motor Co.’s jointly owned electric battery plants, as the company joins with its rivals to ease the unionization process. Has refused.

“Stellantis and GM agreeing to these terms really gives them labor peace as we move forward,” UAW head Sean Fenn said in an interview with Bloomberg News. By contrast, at Ford, he said, “It could be ugly.”

Ford declined to comment. General Motors Co and Stellantis NV did not immediately comment in response to inquiries.

Because automakers have partnered with South Korean companies to set up joint ventures, those plants are considered separate entities, not governed by the master contract that sets wages and benefits for auto workers. But the terms of the temporary agreements will allow current GM and Stellantis employees to be “leased” to their joint ventures while they remain employed by the Detroit firms, Fain said. This way they don’t cut salaries.

According to Fain, the two companies have also agreed to a “card check” process to make it faster and easier for new employees at those joint ventures to form a union. And if they do, he said, then they will be covered under the existing master agreement.

New employees at the joint ventures will receive 75% of the pay rates in the master agreement, but the union will aim to eliminate that gap when renegotiating the deal in 2028, the UAW president said. Master,” he said.

During the strike, Ford CEO Jim Farley accused the UAW of “holding the deal on battery plants hostage” because the automaker opposed bringing its joint venture operations under the union’s master agreement.

Ford has said it will allow its hourly workers to transfer to its wholly owned electric truck assembly plant under construction in Tennessee and a planned battery plant in Marshall, Michigan, which it had put on hold while negotiations began.

With demand for EVs down, Farley said last week that Ford would delay construction of a proposed second battery plant in Kentucky, one of its three joint venture plants, as the automaker pushed back $12 billion in planned EV spending. Has given in and put ambitious production plans for the plug-in on hold. In models.

Under tentative agreements with the Big Three, union members will receive an 11% raise once new contracts are ratified. During the term of the contract, the automaker agreed to a 25% wage increase and the restoration of cost-of-living allowances, increasing top pay by 33% during that time, as well as giving new workers faster advancement. Top pay of $42 an hour.

Fenn said, by the time the Big Three contracts expire in 2028, he is confident the UAW will have organized workers at all Big Three joint ventures, and will be brought under the master agreement. They also aim to organize competitors of the Big Three, including Tesla Inc., whose CEO Elon Musk is a staunch anti-union leader.

The UAW’s record-breaking deals in the Big Three are already attracting interest from non-union workers, Fain said, and forcing non-union companies like Toyota to raise their wages. “This is the effect of a thriving vibrant UAW that is actually doing the right thing and fighting for workers.”

You might also like

Source