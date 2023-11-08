UAW President Sean Fain takes a victory lap

Frame capture from the Facebook Live webcast on which UAW President Shawn Fenn made a profit , [+] Recently completed contract negotiations with the Detroit Three automakers. Facebook

When UAW President Sean Fenn met with Pres. Joe Biden in Belvidere, Illinois on Thursday. He will have a lot to say, but it will not include offering support in the 2024 elections.

“When it comes to advertising we’re going to have support at the appropriate time,” Fain said during a recorded interview shown at the Reuters Automotive USA 2023 conference in Detroit on Wednesday.

“Right now we are 100% focused on getting these contracts across the finish line,” Fenn added.

Fenn and Biden are meeting in Belvidere after contentious contract negotiations with General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis ended last week. Union members are in the process of voting on whether to ratify the four-and-a-half-year deal.

A significant victory for the union was bargaining with Stellantis, which not only reversed its decision to close the giant Belvidere Assembly plant northwest of Chicago, but also added a battery plant.

Earlier, in a live webcast, Fenn took a victory lap defending the deals and laying down the challenge for the next round of contract negotiations in 2028.

In a nearly 35-minute monologue, Fenn listed benefits won from General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis following a widespread “stand up strike” walkout that lasted more than five weeks, the automakers’ first offer. It was 9. % wage increase, but the union negotiated a deal with them up to 25%.

Fenn revealed that automakers offered more than 30 different contracts before the two sides reached tentative agreements.

In addition to the economic benefits, “we regained our dignity as auto workers,” Fain said. “We won back our pride in the UAW and were able to wear this label on our chests. We won back the power of our strike and we regained the vision of leading our labor movement from 40 years in the desert toward an economy that works for the working class.

In addition to listing the long gains the union has achieved in these negotiations, Fain said he is already laying the groundwork for the next round, when, if approved, these deals would take effect on April 30, 2028. Will end. The new contracts are said to be “just a start”. Fenn has his sights set on workers in the US at automakers in Japan and South Korea – workers whom the UAW has repeatedly failed to organize.

His message to those workers, essentially, is look at what we’ve just accomplished.

“Non-union automakers like Toyota are already raising wages and reducing advancement because they know their workers are willing to stand up, so this goes far beyond the Big Three,” Fain said. ” “We win when employees at Toyota, Subaru, Honda, Hyundai and other companies see what we have done and stand up for themselves.”

Addressing all automakers, Fain said the big lesson from the recently concluded talks is that “we have now taught companies not to underestimate us.”