UAW members reject tentative deal at Ford, GM plants in Kentucky and Michigan

Ford (F) and GM (GM) both faced slight snags with UAW member votes on temporary contracts, but the automaker and union are still cautiously optimistic that ratification will happen.

The UAW reported that members at Ford’s Kentucky Truck Plant and Louisville Assembly Plant, where Ford’s Super Duty trucks and full-size SUVs are assembled, rejected the tentative agreement by 54.5% and 50.4% “no” votes, respectively. Gave. However, skilled workers at both of those plants overwhelmingly supported the deal (65.8% and 76.7%, respectively).

Among the plants that voted, Ford’s Kentucky Truck and Louisville Assembly were the first UAW chapters to vote against the deal, adding some uncertainty to the ratification process. That being said, 27 other chapters have voted to approve the deal, while several chapters are still pending.

On GM’s side, the UAW posted on Facebook that Local 598, which represents GM’s Flint Truck Assembly Plant, voted 51.8% against the tentative deal. The Flint Assembly Plant employs 4,746 UAW workers and assembles trucks including the Chevrolet Silverado HD pickup.

Labor expert Merrick Masters, a business professor at Wayne State University’s Mike Ilitch School of Business, said, “GM’s position as a potential threat to ratification at that company is more serious than Ford’s, although I don’t take anything lightly. I will.” Yahoo Finance. “If a contract is rejected at a company, the union must make a number of decisions, including whether to call a strike, how to deal with maintaining pattern agreements, and determining what they need to do to satisfy the rank and file.” What to strive for.”

GM shares fell Friday after news of the vote. However, according to the UAW’s GM Vote Tracker, 58% of UAW members working at GM plants have approved the tentative deal so far.

On Ford’s side, the numbers are even stronger: 65.3% of Ford UAW workers approve of the temporary deal, while 34.7% do not approve. Again, not all plants on both sides, Ford and GM, have voted.

A temporary contract is ratified if a majority of hourly workers (which includes production and skilled trades) voting vote in favor of the agreement. A source told Yahoo Finance there is no possibility of a strike or negotiations at the plant level.

While the prospect of new labor contracts has investors worried that the Big Three automakers will be at a cost disadvantage compared to other non-union automakers, that may not be the case. The impact of the UAW’s collective bargaining efforts is now reaching other non-union automakers, who are concerned that workers may feel they aren’t being paid enough — and may jump ship.

Today, Hyundai announced a “pay strategy” starting in January 2024 that will increase the pay of its Georgia Assembly employees by 25% by 2028. This follows Honda’s Friday announcement that it will implement an 11% wage increase for its US factory workers and Toyota. Raised wages for your hourly and skilled workers by 9% a few weeks ago.

