UAW members at the first Ford plant to go on strike vote overwhelmingly to approve new contract

DETROIT (AP) — Autoworkers at the first Ford factory to go on strike have voted overwhelmingly in favor of a temporary contract agreement with the company.

Members of Local 900 at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan, west of Detroit, voted 81% in favor of the four-year and eight-month deal, according to a Facebook posting by local members Thursday.

Two union officials confirmed the accuracy of the percentage Thursday. No one wanted to reveal their identity because the vote totals were not made public.

About 3,300 members of the United Auto Workers union went on strike at the plant on September 15 after the union’s contract with Ford expired. They continued to sit in the strike until October 25, when the union announced a tentative agreement with Ford.

Production workers voted 81% to ratify the deal, while skilled trade workers voted 90% in favor. Voting in Ford will continue till November 17.

Union leaders from Jeep maker Stellantis’ nationwide local are meeting in Detroit on Thursday to seek clarification from UAW President Shawn Fain and Vice President Rich Boyer about the company’s tentative agreement. If they support the contract, Fenn and Boyer will tell members about it in an online presentation Thursday evening.

General Motors local leaders will meet Friday, with another contract clarification likely Friday evening. The dates for the vote in GM or Stellantis were not yet clear.

Merrick Masters, a business professor at Wayne State University in Detroit who tracks labor issues, said the vote at the Ford factory is a positive sign for the union. “These employees are deeply aware of the overall situation,” he said. “I think the fact that they responded to it with such a high level of approval is probably reflective of how the broader workforce represented by the UAW feels about this contract.”

Masters says union officials still have to present their case to membership, but “it would certainly seem to be a harbinger of good news.”

The deals with the three companies are generally similar, although there are some differences. Give all employees a 25% general pay increase with an additional 11% upon ratification. Combined with cost of living increases, the increases will exceed 30% by the time the contract expires on April 30, 2028.

The workers began their strike with a walkout targeted at all three automakers, which escalated over a six-week period in an effort to pressure the companies into an agreement. GM was the last company to settle early Sunday morning.

At its peak, 46,000 union members went on strike at eight assembly plants and 38 parts warehouses across the country. The union has about 146,000 members across Detroit’s three auto companies.

Source: apnews.com