UAW leaders push Ford contract as GM talks drag on

DETROIT, Oct 29 (Reuters) – United Auto Workers President Shawn Fenn is meeting with local union leaders at Ford (FN) on Sunday afternoon to begin the process of ratifying a new contract, while General Motors (GM. Bargaining continues in N). Shock Saturday.

Fain on Saturday ordered a walkout at GM’s Spring Hill, Tennessee engine and assembly plant and criticized management’s “unnecessary and irresponsible refusal to reach a fair agreement.”

It’s unclear what derailed GM and the UAW’s progress toward a deal consistent with earlier deals with Ford and Chrysler-owner Stellantis (STLAM.MI), but sources said a key issue was retiree pension costs. Was. Those deals gave workers a record 25% pay raise compared to a 4-1/2-year contract and allowed automakers to restart their profitable truck assembly lines.

The Ford UAW deal includes a $5,000 ratification bonus, a special retirement incentive package and gives newly hired temporary workers a faster path to full-time status and the top union pay rate, according to a summary document seen by Reuters. Workers also receive a $1,500 voucher toward vehicle purchase and a substantial company contribution toward retirement benefits.

Existing Ford temporary workers immediately become permanent employees on track for top pay within three years and the deal covers workers at joint ventures, battery plants and Ford’s BlueOval City electric vehicle complex in Tennessee to join the union and under it. Makes way for being. master contract, sources told Reuters.

Shares of GM and Ford have fallen by about a fifth since the strike began on September 15. Stellantis shares are down just 1%.

The GM said it was disappointed by the UAW’s decision to strike at Spring Hill.

The Spring Hill walkout could affect GM’s large pickup production as well as the assembly of other popular GM vehicles. The impact of Spring Hill’s extended strike could increase the standoff’s cost to GM by more than $400 million a week, the company reported last week.

UAW lawyer Benjamin Dichter posted Sunday morning on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter: “All my friends hate companies that don’t agree to fair contracts for their workers. ” Later he deleted the post.

GM is now the only Detroit automaker without a deal. Stellantis reached agreements with the UAW on Saturday and Ford on Wednesday.

United Auto Workers union President Shawn Fain joins UAW members holding a sit-in at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan, US, on September 15, 2023. Reuters/Rebecca Cook acquires licensing rights

Progress toward resolving the disputes between the UAW and GM may slow Sunday as Fain is scheduled to attend a meeting with local Ford officials in the Detroit suburb of Taylor, Michigan, and Ford at 7 p.m. ET (2300 GMT). Have to give a video update on the deal. ,

Union leaders will then go to regional meetings to explain the deal to members, who will then vote on approving it.

UAW leaders can no longer take ratification votes for granted. Last month, UAW workers at Mack Trucks’ U.S. operations overwhelmingly rejected a deal recommended by Fain, while Mack said Thursday that no new negotiations are scheduled. In 2015, members of the UAW, now Stellantis, rejected a contract backed by union leadership.

Fain said Saturday that local union leaders from the Stellantis plant will come to Detroit on Nov. 2 before the agreement is sent to members for ratification.

big checkbook

Fain has been particularly tough on Ford through contract negotiations, despite the automaker having developed a cooperative relationship with the UAW in the past.

At one point, he told Ford Chief Executive Jim Farley to “go get the big checkbook,” declaring that “the days of the UAW and Ford becoming a team and fighting other companies are over.”

In addition to the general pay increases, Fain said the lowest-paid temporary workers at Ford will enjoy raises of more than 150% during the contract period and that workers will reach top pay after three years. The union also won the right to strike if the plant closed in the future.

The UAW was also successful in eliminating low wage levels for workers in some parts of Ford’s operations – an issue that Fain had highlighted from the beginning of the bargaining process.

The Ford contract would reverse concessions agreed to by the union in a series of contracts since 2007, when GM and the former Chrysler were headed toward bankruptcy, and Ford was mortgaging assets to stay afloat.

“We told Ford to pony up and they did,” Fenn said in a video post last week.

Reporting by Joe White in Detroit and David Shepardson in Washington; Written by Sayantani Ghosh; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Deepa Babington

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Get licensing rights, opens new tab

Joe White is a global automotive correspondent for Reuters, based in Detroit. Writes a thrice-weekly newsletter, The Auto File, about the global auto industry, covering a wide range of auto and transportation industry topics. Joe joined Reuters in January 2015 as lead transportation editor for coverage of airplanes, trains and automobiles and later became global automotive editor. Previously, he served as global automotive editor for The Wall Street Journal, where he oversaw coverage of the auto industry and ran the Detroit bureau. Joe is the co-author (with Paul Ingrassia) of Comeback: The Fall and Rise of the American Automobile Industry, and he and Paul shared the Pulitzer Prize for beat reporting in 1993.

Source: www.reuters.com