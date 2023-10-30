UAW leaders brief members on historic, lengthy proposed contract with Ford

UAW President Shawn Fenn, left, and UAW Vice President Chuck Browning giving details , [+] Temporary contract with Ford Motor Company during Facebook Live webcast. Facebook

When Ford Motor Co. UAW workers vote this weekend they will consider a longer, richer contract that includes giving workers at planned electric vehicle and battery plants the right to unionize, converting temporary workers into permanent employees more quickly. and reducing by more than half. Time taken to reach highest salary.

These were some of the key points UAW President Shawn Fenn and UAW Vice President Chuck Browning made to members during a live webcast Sunday night ahead of the ratification votes scheduled to take place in a few days.

Specifically, the terms of the agreement include:

25% increase in general salary increase – GWI

11% immediately 3% in October 2024

3% in October 2025

3% in October 2026

5% in October 2027

The top pay rate for production workers, including cost of living allowances, has increased from $32.05/hour to $42.60 by the end of the contract.

The top pay rate for skilled trades increases from $36.96/hour to $50.57 by the end of the contract

Top pay rate progression reduced from eight years to three years

These are some of the top line economic benefits. Detailed descriptions are available on the UAW website.

“Upon approval, Ford workers will receive an immediate 11% pay increase,” Browning said. “That’s almost equal to all the wage increases since 2007.”

A major concern for the UAW has been the right to include workers in new electric vehicle and battery plants under its master agreement, and the union was successful in winning that right with Ford.

“We have secured a path for thousands of EV and battery jobs to come under our master agreement at master agreement wages,” Fenn said.

The battery plant planned for Marshall, Michigan would include transfer rights for any “surplus” Ford workers and would come under a master agreement after a card checking process.

In addition, the Tennessee Electric Vehicle Center in Memphis, Tennessee, will also have transfer rights to surplus Ford UAW members and will come under the master agreement as soon as the majority of its workforce consists of UAW members, Fain explained.

Perhaps the most recent change is that the contract has been extended by an additional six months from the usual four years. In this case, if ratified, the contract will expire on April 30, 2028.

That date was not chosen casually, Fenn explained, but to allow the union to strike, if necessary, on the traditional May Day or International Workers’ Day.

“Even though May Day has its roots in the United States, it is still widely celebrated by workers around the world. It is much more than a day of remembrance. This is a call to action,” Fenn said. He also suggested other unions to go on strike that day.

“Secondly, we asked for a longer contract because one of our biggest goals coming out of this historic contract win is to create an event like we have never done before,” Fenn added. “When we return to the bargaining table and in 2028 it will not just be with the big three but with the big five or big six.”

Meetings of UAW locals across the country will be held to further explain the terms of the proposed contract as well as answer questions, after which members will vote on whether to ratify the deal.

“No matter what decision you make, this contract is a huge win,” Fain concluded in his webcast message to members. “This contract is more than just an economic benefit for auto workers. This is a turning point in the class war that has been going on in this country for the last 40 years.

The UAW will go through a similar process with its members who work for Stellantis after the two sides reached a tentative agreement on Saturday, but negotiations are still ongoing with General Motors Co.