UAW launches bid to organize Tesla and ‘the entire non-union auto sector’

by David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United Auto Workers union said on Wednesday it is launching a first-of-its-kind effort to publicly organize the entire non-union auto sector after winning new contracts with the Detroit Three automakers.

The Detroit-based UAW said workers at 13 nonunion automakers are announcing a nationwide simultaneous campaign to join the union, including Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Rivian, Nissan, BMW and Mercedes-Benz. Are.

The union said those automakers employ about 150,000 workers in their U.S. assembly plants, which is comparable to the number of people employed by the Detroit Three companies with whom the UAW has signed new labor agreements.

“To all the auto workers working without union benefits, now is your turn,” UAW President Shawn Fenn said in a video posted on a website. Auto workers have been urged to sign electronic cards demanding union representation.

“The money is there. The time is right,” he said. “You don’t have to worry about how you’re going to pay your rent or feed your family when a company makes billions. A better life is out there.”

The UAW’s deals with General Motors, Ford Motor and Stellantis include a 25% increase in base pay by 2028, reducing the time required to reach top pay from eight years to three, a 150% increase in wages for temporary workers, and Making them permanent included. Employee.

The UAW detailed its organizing strategy. The union said that if 30% of the workers at a nonunion plant sign the cards to join, it will make it public. If 50% of employees want to join, the UAW will hold a rally with Fenn to promote the effort. At 70% and with an organizing committee, the UAW will seek recognition or a union representation vote.

The UAW’s effort with nonunion automakers echoes the approach taken with the Detroit Three, where the union negotiated together with the three to reach an agreement after a six-week strike.

The push comes as several foreign automakers have announced significant wage and other compensation reforms in response to UAW contracts, which many analysts and industry executives have seen as an effort to keep the UAW out of their plants .

U.S. President Joe Biden this month backed the UAW in its quest to get other carmakers to unionize. “I want this type of contract for all auto workers and I think the UAW has a plan for it,” he said at an event with Fain.

The UAW has tried unsuccessfully for decades to organize auto factories operated by foreign automakers. Efforts to organize Nissan plants in Mississippi and Tennessee failed by large margins, and two attempts to organize VW’s plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee also failed by close margins.

The new UAW organizing site — UAW.org/join — echoes the group’s criticism of the Detroit Three automakers during its contract, including a focus on corporate profits and CEO pay.

Website asks Tesla employees to join in, CEO says “Elon Musk is the richest man in the world, with a net worth of $230 billion. U.S. production has more than doubled since 2020, and Tesla’s Sales are growing rapidly. The question is, do Tesla workers get their fair share?”

The UAW said one of its strongest campaigns was at Toyota’s Georgetown, Kentucky, assembly complex, where 7,800 workers build the Camry, RAV4 and Lexus ES. Union officials have repeatedly cited Toyota as a top target.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Ben Kleiman and Matthew Lewis)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com