UAW launches bid to organize Tesla and ‘the entire non-union auto sector’ in the US

WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) – The United Auto Workers union said on Wednesday it was launching the first effort of its kind to publicly organize the entire nonunion auto sector in the U.S. after winning new contracts with the Detroit Three automakers. Is.

The Detroit-based UAW said workers at 13 nonunion automakers were announcing a nationwide simultaneous campaign to join the union, including Tesla (TSLA.O), Toyota (7203.T), Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE). , Hyundai (005380). KS), Rivian (RIVN.O), Nissan (7201.T), BMW (BMWG.DE) and Mercedes-Benz (MBGN.DE).

The union said those automakers employ about 150,000 workers in their U.S. assembly plants, which is comparable to the number of people employed by the Detroit Three companies with whom the UAW has signed new labor agreements.

“To all the auto workers working without union benefits, now is your turn,” UAW President Shawn Fenn said in a video posted on a website. Auto workers have been urged to sign electronic cards demanding union representation.

“The money is there. The time is right,” he said. “You don’t have to worry about how you’re going to pay your rent or feed your family when a company makes billions. A better life is out there.”

The UAW’s deals with General Motors (GM.N), Ford Motor (FN) and Stellantis (STLAM.MI) include a 25% increase in base pay by 2028, reducing the time needed to reach top pay by eight years. Has been reduced to three years. Increased the salary of temporary employees by 150% and made them permanent employees.

The UAW detailed its organizing strategy. The union said that if 30% of the workers at a nonunion plant sign the cards to join, it will make it public. If 50% of employees want to join, the UAW will hold a rally with Fenn to promote the effort. At 70% and with an organizing committee, the UAW will seek recognition or a union representation vote.

Asked about the UAW’s efforts at the New York Times DealBook Summit on Wednesday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said, “I disagree with the unions’ idea.” He said that if Tesla were to unionize, “it would be because we deserve it and we have failed in some way.”

Tesla is the world’s largest electric vehicle manufacturer by market value.

Other automakers the UAW is targeting include Honda (7267.T), Subaru (9778.T), Mazda (7261.T), Lucid (LCID.O) and Volvo Cars.

Honda agreed with the idea of ​​union representation in its American plants.

“We do not believe that an outside party will enhance the excellent employment experience of our associates, nor will it improve the excellent track record of success and employment stability achieved by Honda manufacturing associates in the U.S.,” it said in a statement.

A spokeswoman for Subaru said the Japanese automaker “has consistently demonstrated a commitment to proactively doing the right thing for its partners.”

Officials at Toyota, Rivian and Volkswagen declined to comment and other automakers could not immediately be reached.

The UAW’s effort with nonunion automakers echoes the approach taken with the Detroit Three, where the union negotiated together with the three to reach an agreement after a six-week strike.

The push comes as several foreign automakers have announced significant wage and other compensation reforms in response to UAW contracts, which many analysts and industry executives have seen as an effort to keep the UAW out of their plants .

U.S. President Joe Biden this month backed the UAW in its quest to get other carmakers to unionize. “I want this type of contract for all auto workers and I think the UAW has a plan for it,” he said at an event with Fain.

The UAW has tried unsuccessfully for decades to organize auto factories operated by foreign automakers. Efforts to organize Nissan plants in Mississippi and Tennessee failed by large margins, and two attempts to organize VW’s plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee also failed by close margins.

Harley Schaken, a labor professor at the University of California, Berkeley, acknowledged the UAW’s past failures, but said the atmosphere is now more positive with stronger deals with the Detroit Three, a more favorable view of unions by the broader public, and support from the White House.

“It’s time to try it, but it will be very difficult because companies have raised wages to make it less likely and they will strongly oppose it across the board,” he said. “It’s going to be tough, but if there was ever a moment to take advantage, it’s now.”

The new UAW organizing site — UAW.org/join — echoes the group’s criticism of the Detroit Three automakers during its contract, including a focus on corporate profits and CEO pay.

Website asks Tesla employees to join in, CEO says “Elon Musk is the richest man in the world, with a net worth of $230 billion. U.S. production has more than doubled since 2020, and Tesla’s Sales are growing rapidly. The question is, do Tesla workers get their fair share?”

The UAW said one of its strongest campaigns was at Toyota’s Georgetown, Kentucky, assembly complex, where 7,800 workers build the Camry, RAV4 and Lexus ES. Union officials have repeatedly cited Toyota as a top target.

