UAW joins strike at GM’s Spring Hill Assembly plant in Tennessee

Shortly after announcing a tentative agreement with the second of the Detroit Three automakers, the United Auto Workers expanded its strike against the third company, ordering workers to walk out of General Motors Co.’s Spring Hill Assembly plant in Tennessee. Granted, UAW Local 1853 announced Saturday evening on Facebook.

The walkout call was confirmed by a source familiar with GM and the union’s plans. The plant is GM’s largest manufacturing facility in North America. It produces the Cadillac XT5, XT6 and all-electric Lyriq as well as the GMC Acadia. According to the company, it employs approximately 4,000 hourly and salaried employees.

“Given the progress we have made, we are disappointed by the UAW’s action,” according to a statement from GM shared by spokesman David Barnas. “We have continued to bargain in good faith with the UAW, and our goal is to reach an agreement as quickly as possible.”

The walkout occurred Saturday at the Detroit automaker after two rounds of late-night negotiations with GM continued. UAW President Shawn Fenn said Saturday evening that the union has reached a tentative agreement with Stellantis NV that follows the economics of the agreement reached at Ford Motor Co., which was announced Wednesday.

This leaves GM as the only Detroit Three automaker without a temporary UAW agreement. Saturday was the 44th day of the strike – the same number of days since the sit-in against GM in Flint that resulted in the automaker recognizing the union in 1937. That strike is from which this year’s targeted, unprecedented, simultaneous “stand-up” strike against the Detroit Three takes its name.

The walkout in Spring Hill was characteristic of Fenn’s response to negotiations that have been ongoing since mid-July, said Merrick Masters, a management professor at Wayne State University.

He said, “He will keep increasing the pressure until an agreement is reached with them.” “This represents the unconventionality of the approach he is adopting. He does not hesitate to use the leverage he has at any time. If the GM was hesitant in any way and didn’t want to follow the pattern, there was no way the UAW would accept it.

Masters said that this step is also a demonstration of the union’s thoughtful strategy regarding the strike. It could eliminate the full-size pickup plant in Fort Wayne, Indiana, or the heavy-duty truck plant in Flint.

However, Spring Hill’s propulsion manufacturing operations feed several plants that are not on strike or layoff, including Fort Wayne, Lansing Grand River Assembly, Bowling Green Assembly in Kentucky, and the Ramos and Silo plants in Mexico.

“He’s very careful to calibrate the effects of a strike when he wants to, depending on how far he wants to take the negotiations,” Masters said. “He must have decided that would be enough.”

But if that’s not the case, he has more ammunition, the professor said.

“He’s in the driver’s seat,” Masters said. “He’s not going to give up the steering wheel. He’ll press the accelerator and see how far he can go.”

About 15,000 GM auto workers were already on strike and the Stellantis workers remained on strike after the union told them they could go home following a temporary agreement.

In addition to the Tennessee plant, workers are on strike at GM’s Wentzville midsize pickup truck and full-size commercial van plant outside St. Louis in Missouri, the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave plants and the full-size SUV plant in Delta Township outside Lansing. In Arlington, Texas. Employees at GM’s parts distribution centers across the country are also on strike.

Before workers at the Arlington Assembly plant walked off the job Tuesday, GM said the strike had cost it $800 million.

