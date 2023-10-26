UAW-Ford tentative deal could ease some pressure on Biden

A broad agreement would come as a relief to the White House and Democrats representing car-producing sectors, who had supported the workers’ demands, even though some feared an extended strike could hurt the economy. Public sentiments may sour and his electoral prospects in 2024 may be affected. ,

The White House immediately praised the development.

“This tentative agreement is a testament to the power of employers and employees coming together to set aside their differences at the bargaining table to help businesses succeed while providing workers with the secure wages and benefits they deserve in a Can raise a family and retire with dignity and respect,” Biden said in a statement.

It was unclear what role, if any, the administration played in bringing things to this point. At the start of the controversy, Biden named Democratic consultant Gene Sperling as a liaison and in September became the first sitting president to walk the picket line and express sympathy for the UAW issue.

Citing favorable contracts for unions over the past two years, former Acting Labor Secretary Seth Harris said: “I’m not giving the President credit for these negotiations, but I’m giving him credit for creating an environment where workers “Think they can use their power.”

Former President Donald Trump has also jumped into the auto industry controversy. He went to Michigan the day after Biden’s visit, attacking the administration’s policy on electric vehicles and trying to court votes from UAW members at a non-union auto parts plant.

If the deal is upheld, and similar agreements follow with other companies, it would be one of the biggest victories for organized labor in a year of labor unrest across the country.

“We won things no one even thought possible,” UAW President Shawn Fenn said in a statement. “Since the strike started, Ford has put 50% more on the table than when we walked out. This agreement takes us on a new path to making things right for Ford, the Big Three, and the auto industry. “Together, we are changing things for the working class in this country.”

Ford CEO and Chairman Jim Farley said he was “pleased to reach a tentative agreement” and “focused on restarting the Kentucky Truck Plant, Michigan Assembly Plant and Chicago Assembly Plant, calling 20,000 Ford employees back to work And shipping our entire lineup to our customers.” again.”

The agreement announced Wednesday includes a 25 percent wage increase for workers over the course of the four-year contract. The union had initially demanded a 40 percent increase, while the companies’ initial offers were in single digits.

The temporary agreement also significantly increases starting salaries for new employees and accelerates the rate at which they advance to the highest salary levels, shaving several years off the previous schedule. It also reinstates a cost-of-living adjustment that was removed more than a decade ago amid the financial struggles of the U.S. auto industry.

The UAW also said it had acquired the capability to strike in the event of future plant closings.

Democratic lawmakers in Michigan, a key electoral state that has the largest economic stake in the auto industry, were excited by the announcement.

“This historic agreement demonstrates what can be achieved when workers are given a seat at the table and can work together with management to keep these jobs in America, and position our country for manufacturing, innovation and technology. To keep us at the forefront of the field,” Rep. Debbie Dingell said.

Senator Gary Peters said Wednesday he was “looking forward to seeing other automakers follow suit.”

Fans have been expanding the strike in a piecemeal manner since it began on September 15. In total, more than 45,000 workers from 46 facilities in 22 states have walked out.

The strike was recently expanded at GM and Stellantis facilities after Fain said the companies had fallen behind Ford’s offer.

The UAW said Ford workers would return to work during the ratification process but that the strike would continue at GM and Stellantis to increase pressure on those companies.

Ford has laid off the most employees of the three companies – 3,167 as of Wednesday – citing downstream effects of the strike. Between those employees and the striking workers, about 20,000 people have been unemployed at Ford plants since the walkout began.

GM said Tuesday that the strike had caused losses of $800 million to that point. Thousands of workers at a group of suppliers affiliated with the Big Three have also been affected by the strike.

The electric vehicle transition is looming over the talks, as it represents a turning point for both the industry and the consortium, which does not have a strong hold in EV facilities like traditional plants.

In early October GM agreed to include workers at its battery plants in its master labor agreement with the union, a major victory for the UAW.

It was not immediately clear whether Ford plants jointly owned with battery companies would be included under the tentative deal announced Wednesday.

Source: www.politico.com