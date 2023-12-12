UAW files union-busting charges against Honda, Hyundai and Volkswagen

The United Auto Workers has filed unfair labor practice charges against Honda Motor Co. Ltd. in Indiana, Hyundai Motor Co. in Alabama and Volkswagen AG in Tennessee for alleged illegal union-busting activities amid campaign organizing.

The Detroit-based union announced the filing Monday after launching an unprecedented organizing campaign at 13 automakers earlier this month. The effort involves 150,000 autoworkers, which would double the union’s current membership in the Detroit Three, and will seek to accelerate the pace of record gains in contracts signed with General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis N.V. .

“We are ready to demand our fair share of the pie,” UAW President Shawn Fain said during a Facebook Live presentation from Washington, DC. So, now companies are bringing the stick. Like corporations everywhere, no matter what they tell you, these companies are willing to break the law if it means protecting their bottom line from workers. They will lie, cheat, steal, threaten. They’ll monitor people, and they’ll coerce, then out of the other side of their mouth, they’ll tell you, ‘We’re a family.’”

On Monday afternoon, The Detroit News emailed VW, Honda and Hyundai asking for response to the complaints.

Honda workers in Greensburg, Indiana say they were asked to remove union stickers from their hats and threatened with write-ups. The complaint states that Honda “targeted workers willing to organize with more difficult labor production standards and used job quality evaluations to retaliate against workers.” According to the UAW, “hundreds of workers” at the plant that makes the Civic sedan, CR-V SUV and Insight hybrid have signed union cards.

“Honda encourages our partners to engage and seek information on this issue,” according to a statement sent by spokesman Chris Abbruzzese. “We have not and will not interfere with the right of our associates to engage in activity supporting or opposing the UAW.”

At Hyundai’s plant in Montgomery, Alabama, workers say managers confiscated, destroyed and banned pro-union materials, including from parking lots and break rooms and when workers were not on the clock. Meanwhile, flyers and T-shirts against unionization were available in the cafeteria. The complaint says the company also violated the law by polling staff. According to the union, “hundreds of workers” continue to sign up there.

“Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama team members can choose whether or not to join a union, as is their legal right since our plant opened in 2005,” the company said in a statement sent by spokesman Michael Stewart. True since.” “Our commitment to our employees is demonstrated by offering world-class benefits, competitive wages, a safe working environment and opportunities for career advancement.

“The union’s description of events in its press statement does not present an accurate picture, and we look forward to a fair opportunity to present the facts through our participation in the legal process.”

One of the filings is at VW’s only U.S. plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where the UAW said last week that more than 1,000 workers — more than 30% of the workforce there — had signed authorization cards for union representation. The union says it will seek recognition when 70% of workers at a plant sign the card, otherwise seeking election to the National Labor Relations Board.

Hundreds more “are continuing to sign up” at the plant that makes the Atlas, Atlas Sport and electric ID.4, the union said in a news release. The complaint alleges actions to “intimidate, deter, and coerce employees from exercising their rights” and preventing employees from distributing union materials.

VW spokesman Mark Gillies said in a statement: “Volkswagen respects the right of our employees to determine who will represent their interests in the workplace. We are committed to providing clear, transparent and timely information that Helps educate our employees and managers about their legal rights and obligations. This is especially important in an environment of deliberate misinformation. We take such claims very seriously and will investigate accordingly. “

