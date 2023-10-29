UAW extends strike against lone holdout GM after tentative deal with Stellantis and Ford

DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union has widened the scope of its strike against General Motors, Detroit’s sole holdout among the three automakers, after reaching a tentative contract agreement with Jeep maker Stellantis.

Just hours after the Stellantis agreement was reached, an intense walkout began Saturday evening at the Spring Hill, Tennessee plant, GM’s largest in North America. Its approximately 4,000 employees join about 18,000 workers already striking at GM factories in Texas, Michigan and Missouri and Tennessee.

The UAW did not immediately explain what prompted the new action after 44 days of targeted attacks. The additional pressure on GM is substantial because Spring Hill Electric makes engines for other plants in addition to big-ticket vehicles including the Cadillac Lyriq, GMC Acadia and the Cadillac crossover SUV.

Eric Gordon, a business professor at the University of Michigan, said, “GM’s production has been so affected by the Spring Hill walkout that the company will soon settle or cease most production.” The union wants to end negotiations with all three automakers so that “Ford and Stellantis workers don’t reject (their) tentative agreements because they want to see what GM workers get.”

The UAW said the Stellantis deal mirrors the deal reached with Ford last week, and saves jobs at a factory in Belvidere, Illinois, which Stellantis had planned to close.

GM said it was disappointed by the additional strike at the Spring Hill plant, which has 11 million square feet of building space, “given the progress we’ve made.” It said in a statement that it had negotiated the deal in good faith and wanted a deal as soon as possible.

In a statement, UAW President Shawn Fenn expressed regret at what he called “GM’s unnecessary and irresponsible refusal to come to a fair agreement.”

“Everyone is really excited and excited,” Spring Hill assembly line worker Larry Montgomery said by phone Sunday. He said that the employees were surprised by the strike call. “We thought it was going to happen earlier.”

John Rutherford, president of UAW Local 1853 in Spring Hill, did not immediately return a telephone message.

Fenn said In a video appearance Stellantis’ 43,000 members will have to vote on the deal on Saturday night – just as Ford workers must. About 14,000 UAW workers were on strike at two Stellantis assembly plants in Michigan and Ohio and several parts distribution centers across the country. The company manufactures Jeep and RAM vehicles.

The agreement includes a 25% general wage increase over the next 4 1/2 years for workers at the top assembly plant, with 11% coming after the deal is ratified. Workers will also receive a cost-of-living raise, increasing wages by 33%, with top assembly plant workers earning more than $42 an hour. At Stellantis, top-level employees now earn about $31 an hour.

Like the Ford contract, the Stellantis deal runs through April 30, 2028.

Under the agreement, the union said it saved jobs at Belvidere as well as an engine plant in Trenton, Michigan, and a machining factory in Toledo, Ohio.

“We have reopened a closed assembly plant,” Fenn said. The deal includes a commitment by Stellantis to build a new mid-size combustion-engine truck at its soon-to-be-closed Belvidere factory. The union said about 1,200 workers would be hired back, plus another 1,000 workers would be added for a new electric vehicle battery plant.

Rich Boyer, the vice president who led Stellantis negotiations, said the workforce at the Toledo, Ohio, machining plant will be doubled. He said, the union won investment of 19 billion dollars across America

Fain said Stellantis had proposed cutting 5,000 U.S. jobs, but the union strike changed it to adding 5,000 jobs by the end of the contract.

Gordon, a University of Michigan professor, said the Stellantis deal shows that car companies feel they are at the mercy of the UAW, that the UAW is going to show no mercy, and that the companies will be co-governed by their boards. And the UAW.”

He said competing companies with non-union workforces, including Toyota and Tesla, “couldn’t have received a better year-end gift.”

Under the Stellantis contract, the base pay of a top-level assembly plant employee will exceed all raises over the past 22 years. Starting wages for new hires will increase by 67%, with the cost of living rising to more than $30 an hour, it said in a statement. Temporary workers will receive a raise of more than 165%, while workers at parts centers will receive an immediate increase of 76% once the contract is ratified.

Like the Ford agreement, it will take just three years for new workers to reach the top of the assembly pay scale, the union said.

The union also won the right to strike at Stellantis over plant closings and could strike if the company doesn’t meet product and investment commitments, Fain said.

Bruce Baumhower, president of the local union at a large Stellantis Jeep factory in Toledo, Ohio, which has been on strike since September, said he expected workers to approve the agreement because of a more than 30% pay increase and a larger 11% raise. Will vote for. Pick up immediately. “As far as I’m concerned this is a historic agreement.”

Some union members complained that Fenn had promised a 40% raise, the same amount given to company CEOs, but Baumhower said that was only a preliminary bid.

“In the end, the number they agreed to was what the UAW wanted,” said Stellantis worker Germaine Entwine, 48, who was picketing at the automaker’s Sterling Heights, Michigan plant on Saturday. A team leader at the content plant, the Pontiac, Michigan native has 24 years of experience with the automaker.

Negotiations between the UAW and Stellantis intensified on Thursday, the day after the Ford deal was announced.

The union launched a targeted strike against the three automakers on September 15 after their contracts with the companies expired. At the peak, about 46,000 workers were on strike against the three companies, about one-third of the 146,000 union members in the Detroit Three.

With the Ford deal, which set a blueprint for the other two companies, workers with pensions will see smaller increases when they retire, and those hired after 2007 with 401(k) plans will see larger increases.

Other union leaders who have adopted aggressive bargaining tactics in recent months have also secured wage increases and other benefits for their members. Last month, the union representing Hollywood writers called off a nearly five-month strike after winning some victories over compensation, employment tenure and other areas.

Bajak reported from Boston. AP writers John Raby in Charleston, West Virginia, Corey Williams in Sterling Heights, Michigan, and Halleluia Hadero in Jersey City, New Jersey contributed to this report.

Tom Krisher and Frank Bajak, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com