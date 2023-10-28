UAW expected to announce tentative agreement with Stellantis to end labor strike

Members of the United Auto Workers rally outside Stellantis’ RAM 1500 plant in Sterling Heights, Michigan, after the union called for a strike at the plant on October 23, 2023.

Michael Wayland/CNBC

DETROIT – Negotiators with the United Auto Workers union and Stellantis have agreed in principle to the terms of a tentative deal after nearly six weeks of targeted U.S. labor strikes by the union, according to sources close to the talks.

The terms of the deal still must be approved by UAW leadership before the union can officially brief local union leaders and then publicly announce the tentative agreement on Saturday, according to three sources who spoke on condition of anonymity. Agreed to speak on condition because the talks are private.

The tentative agreement, which will still need to be ratified by union leaders and ratified by members, is modeled after a four-and-a-half-year agreement reached between the union and Ford Motor on Wednesday, sources previously told CNBC.

UAW President Sean Fain was in intense negotiations with Stellantis on Thursday and Friday before turning his attention to General Motors. Talks between the UAW and GM are expected to resume Saturday afternoon with hopes of reaching an agreement, according to a source familiar with the talks.

The UAW plans to hold a meeting Saturday afternoon with local Stellantis union leaders after agreeing in principle to the terms of the agreement.

Bloomberg News first reported Saturday that the company has made additional concessions to the UAW and that the union aims to announce a tentative agreement this afternoon that includes a new product for an idled assembly plant in Illinois.

The tentative agreement is expected to end six weeks of targeted labor strikes by the union after it failed to reach a new deal for 146,000 UAW members before a Sept. 14 deadline. The union recalled more than 16,000 striking Ford workers after reaching a tentative agreement with the automaker.

Ford’s deal included a 25% pay increase over the term of the agreement, including an initial raise of 11%. The raises and benefits cumulatively increase top wages to more than $40 an hour, including a 68% increase for starting wages to more than $28 an hour.

It also restored cost-of-living adjustments, reduced the eight-year path to top pay to three years and provided other significantly increased benefits, including the right to strike at plant closings. .

GM, Ford, and Stellantis have collectively lost billions of dollars in production due to the strikes. Ford said Thursday that the union strike has cost it $1.3 billion and that if the agreement is ratified by members, labor costs per vehicle produced would increase by about $850 to $900.

GM said Tuesday that the strike cost it about $800 million.

The proposed agreements are record-setting for the union, which was far more confrontational and strategic during negotiations than in recent history.

The union began negotiations with all three automakers simultaneously, breaking recent history when UAW leaders bargained with each automaker individually, selecting a dominant company to focus efforts on and The remaining deals were then separated by a major temporary agreement.

It was not immediately clear how much the labor deals would increase labor costs for the companies, which had argued that acceding to all of the union’s demands would hurt their competitiveness and even long-term viability.

Deutsche Bank recently estimated that the total cost of the agreement would increase Ford by $6.2 billion over the life of the agreement; $7.2 billion in GM; and $6.4 billion in Stellantis.

