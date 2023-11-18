UAW, despite gains in negotiations, finds many members want more

UAW President Shawn Fenn (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images) getty images

The United Auto Workers union, despite making major gains in negotiations with Detroit automakers, is finding many of its members wanting more.

The Detroit-based union reached a tentative agreement with General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis with raises of 25% over four and a half years. The agreement also called for cost-of-living adjustments and a reversal of other reforms.

Nevertheless, going into negotiations, the UAW said it wanted a 40% wage increase, the return of traditional pensions, and a four-day work week. The Sangh could not achieve those goals.

Union President Shawn Fenn has repeatedly said the union has received every penny from the companies in negotiations.

According to the UAW’s website, GM workers voted 55% to 45% to ratify the temporary agreement at that company. But workers at some major plants voted no. For a time, the results were so close that it was questionable whether the agreement would be ratified.

As of Friday, neither the UAW nor GM had issued a statement about the results. Meanwhile, the ratification process was still underway at Ford and Stellantis.

Fenn took a tough stance from the beginning. Traditionally, labor negotiations begin with a ceremony where UAW negotiators shake hands with their counterparts at the companies. Fenn broke away by indicating how these negotiations would differ.

The union president also chose a new strategy – the UAW went on strike against some plants of all three companies. It added attacks on more plants over time. At one point, Fenn wore a shirt that read “Eat the Rich” on the front.

Ultimately, the union reached a tentative agreement with the companies. The wage increase prompted foreign automakers with US operations to raise wages, possibly an effort to remain non-union.

Despite this, the ratification process has not been easy for union leaders. UAW members made concessions in the 2000s when GM and Chrysler Corp. (eventually absorbed into Stellantis) filed for bankruptcy.

Union strikes against automakers yielded results. For a significant portion of the UAW’s membership, this was not enough. For the UAW and Detroit automakers, it’s a challenge to face.