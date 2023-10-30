Leaders of the local United Auto Workers union approved a tentative deal with Ford on Sunday that includes an $8.1 billion investment by the company in a new plant and a $5,000 ratification bonus.

Members of the United Auto Workers union hold a picket outside the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan on September 26, 2023.

Matthew Hatcher | AFP | getty images

DETROIT – Leaders of the local United Auto Workers union approved a tentative agreement with Ford Motor on Sunday that includes $8.1 billion in new plant investments by the company, a $5,000 ratification bonus and other economic benefits such as 25% compound wage increases and better benefits. -Includes sharing payments.

The four-and-a-half-year tentative agreement, which was announced Wednesday, will now be presented to the 57,000 UAW-Ford members at regional informational meetings and then put to a vote, the union said Sunday. The UAW did not release an estimate for when the voting, which typically takes a few weeks, would end.

UAW President Shawn Fain and UAW Vice President Chuck Browning said in a joint statement, “We are sending you this contract because we know it will break records. We know it will change lives. But what happens next? It’s up to all of you.” Transaction Summary.

UAW leaders had outlined some details of the tentative agreement last week, but the summary and more than 800 pages of the contract were released Sunday after local union leaders approved it for a member vote.

The tentative agreement came after the union launched targeted strikes against Ford, General Motors and Chrysler-parent Stellantis when the two sides could not reach a deal before a Sept. 14 deadline.

The UAW announced a tentative agreement with Stellantis on Saturday, however, despite getting closer to an agreement last week, it has yet to reach a new agreement with GM.

The largest investments promised under the deal include $2.1 billion for Ohio assembly of existing products and a new electric van; $1.2 billion for a new EV at Louisville Assembly in Kentucky for pickup and SUV production, including hybrid versions of the Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator; $1 billion to the Kansas City Assembly; And $900 million for F-150 production and a new electric truck.

UAW Center President Shawn Fenn speaks to reporters during a strike by union members outside a Ford plant in Wayne, Michigan on September 15, 2023.

CNBC | michael welland

The 25% increase includes an 11% increase upon ratification, followed by a 3% increase over the next three years and then a 5% increase in October 2027. Expectations of $8,800 account for cost-of-living adjustments as raises and benefits increase cumulatively. Top pay exceeds $40 per hour, including a 68% increase in starting pay from $28 per hour.

Fenn said Sunday that the UAW plans to use this record deal, as well as others with various companies, to aid its beleaguered organizing efforts, including auto companies outside the “Big Three” Detroit automakers. Are included.

“One of our biggest goals coming out of this historic contract win is to organize like we’ve never done before,” Fenn said during an online broadcast Sunday. “When we return to the bargaining table in 2028, it will not be just with the ‘Big Three’ but with the Big Five or the Big Six.”

The UAW said it also has secured jobs and easier organizing rights at upcoming battery plants and electric vehicle assembly plants, including a battery plant being built by the automaker in Michigan.

A major change to the deal is to increase its length from four years to four-and-a-half years, with the contract set to expire on April 30, 2028. Fenn said the decision to change the length was to align the deadline with May Day, also known as May Day. Labor Day or International Workers’ Day, on 1 May.

Fenn also urged other unions to align their terms with that time period.

Other new benefits for members under the deal include three years of progress in top pay rates; Immediate conversion of temporary employees to permanent positions after three months; increase in profit-sharing; two weeks’ paternity leave; And 401(k) contributions were increased, including a 10% company contribution, which would equate to about $11,000 a year for top-paid workers.

Although the deal is a record, it fell short of some of the UAW’s initial goals, including a 40% wage increase during the terms of the deal, a 32-hour workweek, traditional pensions for all workers, and other benefits for retirees.

