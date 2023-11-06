UAMS BioVentures awarded nearly $3 million for Health Tech Entrepreneurship program, invited to White House

View larger image

UAMS’s Kevin Sexton, MD (left), president of BioVentures, talks with Secretary of Commerce Donald “Don” Cravens Jr. of the Minority Business Development Agency during a ceremony at the White House to celebrate the Capital Readiness Program.

November 6, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK – BioVentures LLC at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) has received a nearly $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce to support entrepreneurs from socially and economically disadvantaged backgrounds who are building health technology and health care businesses. Want to develop. Arkansas.

The four-year, $2,999,997 grant comes from the Minority Business Development Agency’s Capital Readiness Program, which chose BioVentures and 42 other recipients from more than 1,000 applicants. UAMS is providing $750,000 in matching funds, bringing total funding to $3.75 million.

The Capital Readiness Program is a $125 million technical assistance program that helps disadvantaged entrepreneurs scale and grow their businesses. Grant recipients from across the United States, including BioVentures President Kevin Sexton, MD, were invited to celebrate the Capital Readiness Program with a roundtable discussion and ceremony at the White House on August 4 that also included remarks from Vice President Kamala Harris .

Sexton will lead a groundbreaking initiative called the Arkansas Collaborative for Technological and Innovative Venture Equality (ACTIVE), a statewide, early-stage technology support/incubator designed for socially and economically disadvantaged people seeking to develop health technology and health care businesses in Arkansas. Focused on disadvantaged business owners.

“The Capital Readiness Program grant is a game changer for BioVenture and Activ,” said Sexton, who also holds leadership positions in the UAMS Translational Research Institute and the UAMS Institute for Digital Health and Innovation. “This initiative could double the number of health technology companies in Arkansas, and those new additions will be from socially and economically disadvantaged businesses.”

Socially and economically disadvantaged persons are those who have been victims of racial or ethnic prejudice or cultural bias because of their identity as a member of a group, regardless of their personal characteristics. This group also includes individuals who are disadvantaged because of gender, veteran status, disability, residence in a rural area, membership in a disadvantaged community, and other reasons. The ACTIVE program aims to provide these entrepreneurs with better access to resources and opportunities. The program will connect them with mentors, trainers and experts providing technical assistance, funding advice and networking opportunities.

BioVentures is the state’s only medical university tech transfer office that is also a limited liability corporation and offers a full suite of early-stage funding and educational programming. BioVentures involves entrepreneurship faculty to assist other faculty apply for federal grants, act as an equity partner in startup companies, and facilitate entrepreneurship actions from idea to market.

Shuk-Mei Ho, Ph.D., UAMS vice chancellor for Research and Innovation, said small businesses make up an important part of the state’s economy, but they often face funding and support challenges. The grant is important, he said, especially for rural businesses, and BioVenture is in a strong position to achieve the grant’s goals.

“BioVentures has unparalleled expertise and a track record of supporting startups and fostering innovation,” Ho said. “By working with our many partners on the grant, we have a great opportunity to accelerate health tech innovation and foster economic development in Arkansas communities.”

A network of partnerships of Arkansas-based higher education and institutions that can provide technical and financial assistance will foster an active pipeline for socially and economically disadvantaged business owners.

With the grant, Active will serve underserved businesses in health technology and health care. Health technology can include a range of emerging technologies, such as augmented and virtual reality, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, robotics, health care tracking apps, information technology systems, software as a service, digital health and telemedicine, medical imaging , gamification, wearable devices, smart devices, and many other emerging ideas. The focus of health care is on businesses that provide organized medical care to individuals or the community and have the ability to use health technology to improve care delivery.

“This initiative represents an important step toward equity and inclusion,” said Sexton, who is also an associate professor in the UAMS College of Medicine Department of Surgery. “This is not just a financial incentive; This is a clarion call for innovation and inclusivity in Arkansas’s health tech sector. With the confidence of the Capital Readiness Program, BioVentures and Active are embarking on an adventure where the talent of our socially and economically disadvantaged entrepreneurs will be the cornerstone of the next generation of health care solutions in the state.

