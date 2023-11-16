UAE President visits Dubai Air Show as Russian arms company shows off attack helicopter used in Ukraine

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The leader of the United Arab Emirates visited the Dubai Air Show on Wednesday, where an approved arms supplier displayed an attack helicopter used in Russia’s war on Ukraine, provoking Western sanctions. The goal highlighted his country’s continued ties with Moscow. it.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited the show with his brother, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is vice president and deputy prime minister of the autocratic country of seven sheikhdoms.

They stopped at the stand of EDGE, an Emirati defense company, where Sheikh Mohammed signed a drone in front of an audience, before attending a meeting.

Outside, Russian pilots sit inside a Ka-52 combat helicopter as it pulls off the runway at Al Maktoum International Airport. Those helicopters have been used repeatedly in Ukraine and its manufacturer, Russian Helicopters, has been sanctioned by the US Treasury.

Inside a Russian pavilion on the runway, far from the indoor stands of other airlines and suppliers, spectators picked up and placed an AK-19 assault rifle on display. Others look at miniature drones and other devices used by Moscow. Russian pilots attached to the manufacturer walked down the hall of interior displays in their flight suits.

Employees at the pavilion referred questions to a spokeswoman, who did not respond to a request for comment by The Associated Press. The US Embassy in Abu Dhabi referred questions to the State Department in Washington, which declined to comment. The US military also has a HIMARS missile system, the type used with great success by Ukraine, on display at the opposite end of the runway at the show.

Russia held a similar demonstration at an international defense exhibition and conference in February that did not include attack aircraft. Russian money continues to flood into Dubai’s red-hot real estate market, some of which has fled Moscow because of the war.

Daily flights between the Emirates and Moscow provide a lifeline for both those fleeing conscription and the Russian elite. The US Treasury has expressed concern about the amount of Russian cash flowing into the Arabian Peninsula country.

Meanwhile, a Dubai International Airport official on Wednesday said passenger numbers this year will be higher than in 2019, reflecting a strong rebound in travel following the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.

Home to Emirates, the world’s busiest long-haul carrier for international travel, the airport handled 64.5 million passengers in the third quarter of this year. This puts it on track to reach 86.8 million passengers for the full year, surpassing 2019’s figure of 86.3 million passengers. Last year it carried 66 million passengers.

The airport’s busiest year was 2018, when it handled 89.1 million passengers.

“So for the end of the year, the current forecast, 86.8 million, is slightly lower than the number before the pandemic,” Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths told The Associated Press in an interview at the Dubai Air Show. Hopefully, by the end of the year, we may be able to increase that forecast.

He added: “I think now that we’ve got the full network with 250 destinations, 95 airlines and 105 countries, that’s why we’ve been able to recover so strongly.”

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport remains the busiest passenger airport overall.

During the third quarter, Dubai’s main airport handled a total of 308,000 takeoffs and landings. India, which has long been a key route in the emirate’s East-West travel strategy, leads all countries in destinations, followed by Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, the US and Russia. Emirates and other airlines in the United Arab Emirates, an autocratic federation of seven sheikhdoms, have continued to fly to Moscow even during Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip has slowed traffic to Dubai from Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, which established direct flights after the UAE diplomatically recognized the country in 2020. There are also fewer flights from China, which used to be a major source market for the emirate and Dubai’s tourism industry.

“Because we have such a diverse network in so many different countries, we have had quite strong demand. And when we have one or two traffic flows go down, it’s always offset by something that recovers more strongly,” Griffith said. “For example, in the Far East, we are still seeing a very small number of traffic from China. But as it picks up again, I’m sure that will increase the numbers.”

Griffiths’ announcement came during the Dubai Air Show at Dubai World Central’s Al Maktoum International Airport, the city-state’s second airfield, about 45 kilometers (28 miles) from Dubai International Airport. While it was used by commercial airlines when Qatar hosted the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the second airport, opened in 2010, sees largely cargo and private aircraft flights.

During this year’s show, Emirates has announced a deal with Boeing Company to buy aircraft worth $52 billion, while its sister airline flydubai has bought aircraft worth $11 billion from Boeing. Airbus on Wednesday announced the sale of 11 additional A350-900s to Ethiopian Airlines, although the European manufacturer has yet to announce a major sale at the show.

“I think it’s the greatest air show ever,” Griffiths said. The mood is very good. Confidence is great. The quality of the show is great. I think the aviation landscape in Dubai has never been better.”

John Gambrell, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com