The United Arab Emirates announced on Friday it will contribute $30 billion to a new fund aimed at diverting private sector capital toward climate investment and improving financing for the Global South.

The Alterra board will be chaired by Sultan al-Jaber, who controversially serves as both COP28 president and head of state oil giant ADNOC.

Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, President of the UNFCCC COP28 climate conference, attends a press conference after the opening session of the conference in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on November 30, 2023.

The United Arab Emirates said on Friday it will contribute $30 billion to a new climate-oriented fund, Financial giants BlackRock, Brookfield and TPG are stepping in as inaugural launch partners.

The fund, called Alterra, seeks to lead to investments of $250 billion by 2030 and will focus specifically on improving access to financing for the Global South – which broadly includes developing countries in Latin America, Asia, Africa and Oceania. Refers countries – and private markets – towards direct climate investments. its activity will be focused On areas including energy transition, industrial decarbonization and climate technology.

The announcement was made on the second day of the COP28 climate summit in the United Arab Emirates.

COP28 President Sultan Al-Jaber, who also serves as chief executive of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), will chair Alterra’s board. He A statement said the fund’s “scale and structure will create a multiplier effect in climate-focused investing, making it a vehicle like no other.”

Majid Al-Suwaidi, COP28 director general, will act as Alterra’s chief executive officer, while the fund will be overseen by new Abu Dhabi-based asset manager Lunet.

The COP, an annual meeting of heads of state, scientists, environmentalists, activists, business leaders and others, will run in the emirate between November 30 and December 12 this year.

The UAE is under pressure to deliver as host of the 2023 conference, amid widespread backlash over Al-Jaber’s appointment at the beginning of the year due to potential conflicts of interest with his role in the fossil fuel industry. COP28 officials have since argued that this year’s summit will focus on involving the private sector.

In an early breakthrough, countries on Thursday agreed details of a disaster fund to help countries affected by the climate crisis, building on a landmark agreement reached at COP27 in Egypt last year.

But just before the summit the goodwill of the UAE’s energy transition intentions was once again called into question, when documents obtained by a non-profit investigative journalism organization revealed that Al-Jaber had negotiated fossil fuel deals with 15 countries. Had planned to discuss. During the conference.

At a media briefing on Wednesday, al-Jaber called the report “false, not true, inaccurate and not accurate”, while a COP28 spokesperson said the documents were inaccurate and were not used by COP28 at meetings.

