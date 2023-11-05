UAE: Gulfood manufacturing to start from November 7

Dubai [UAE], November 5 (ANI/WAM): The largest-ever edition of world-leading trade event Gulfood Manufacturing kicks off this week at the Dubai World Trade Centre, with an estimated 36,000 attendees expected across three co-located events. The days will be jam-packed. + Visitors from the food industry. As the global FB industry enters a new era of greater sustainability, flexibility, agility and efficiency, 3,000 exhibitors from 80 countries will showcase thousands of innovations across 21 exhibition halls.

With an array of senior policymakers and global industry experts at the Food Tech Summit, expectations are high for this year’s edition of the most influential of food tech summits, with an exhibition venue packed with showcases of cutting-edge products, solutions and interactive features including Top Table Gourmand and YouthX. Annual FB Manufacturing event in the world.

The FoodTech Summit will begin with a keynote address by Tariq Al Hashmi, Director of Technology Adoption and Development at the UAE’s Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MOIAT), who will look at how and what the food industry can play in achieving global climate and sustainability goals . Sustainable solutions will be a hot topic of discussion in the new era of FB manufacturing.

“Advanced food technology is not just about feeding the present; It’s about shaping the future. FoodTech will play a key role in fostering innovation and improving food quality and access, as well as reducing greenhouse emissions and promoting resource-efficient practices”, Director of Technology Adoption and Development at the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology Alhashmi said. MOIAT).

As the UAE’s Year of Sustainability comes to a close at COP28, sustainability will be a key focus throughout the summit, with sessions exploring how the manufacturing industry is integrating sustainable practices and processes (such as sustainable packaging), Reducing food waste, introducing energy efficient machinery with a smaller carbon footprint, and promoting traceable, ethical and transparent food production.

Trixie Lohmirmand, Executive Vice President of Dubai World Trade Centre, commented, “We look forward to welcoming leaders from the world’s biggest names in industries from food production to Gulf food manufacturing and hearing their strategies to promote sustainability, innovation and efficiency. Ready as the industry moves into a new era. , Dubai is fast becoming a hub of both sustainable manufacturing and culinary excellence, and we look forward to showcasing both to the record-breaking number of participants next week.

Over the three days of the summit, more than 100 FB industry decision-makers and experts from around the world will provide insight on these and other relevant topics to the industry, including FB manufacturing economics, applications and impacts of food technology. Plant-based alternatives, technology-based safety and quality assurance, supply chain excellence, and ingredient innovations and trends.

At the vast exhibition space, the world’s leading materials, packaging and processing brands will present their cutting-edge products, services and solutions to an international buyer audience, covering this year’s themes of digitalization, sustainability, innovation, excellence and efficiency. From the summit to the show floor, and reflected in the many showcases for the visitor experience.

These include sustainable packaging from the likes of Tetra Pak and Husky Technologies; Renewable and clean energy solutions from GEA Middle East, Uniconfort, Probat; Sustainable production from Krones and Bunge, innovative technologies to improve efficiency from Ishida and digital solutions harnessing the power of Big Data and AI from Siemens, SIG and Multivac and many others.

The first day of Gulfood Manufacturing will also see the announcement of the winners of the Gulfood Manufacturing Industry Excellence Awards 2023, which aims to recognize the most innovative products and technologies that have made an outstanding contribution to the industry over the past year. This year, more than 600 international submissions were received across ten awards categories, with three new categories reflecting the emphasis on sustainability at this year’s event: Renewable Energy Initiative, Plant-Based Manufacturing Company of the Year; and Sustainability Champion of the Year.

Three DWTC food and beverage events will be co-located with Gulfood Manufacturing from 7 to 9 November 2023. The Specialty Food Festival is the MENA region’s only dedicated gourmet and fine dining event. Visitors will experience intensive masterclasses, demonstrations and workshops from renowned Michelin-starred chefs and emerging talents, as well as innovative mixologists and baristas unveiling the latest drinks and coffee creations. ISM Middle East is the region’s largest trade event for sweets and snacks, showcasing the latest and most innovative products from the world’s leading brands, featuring star speakers from across the industry providing insight into the opportunities in this fast-growing sector. Provides a platform to give. , and offering numerous networking opportunities. (ANI/WAM)

Source: theprint.in