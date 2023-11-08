UAE faces pressure on African investment

you are welcome foreign policy‘Africa in Brief’

Highlights of this week: Hosting of AGOA Summit South AfricaPrison break guineaAnd zimbabweunexpected precipitation of lithium.

In an effort to become the hegemonic power in the Middle East and outperform other Persian Gulf countries such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar, the UAE is expanding its influence in Africa through port access.

Members of the Emirati royal family operate about 12 ports across Africa through state-owned companies, and that investment is growing – including building a $6 billion Red Sea port north of Port Sudan last year. The finalized plan is also included.

The UAE has been the fourth largest investor in Africa in the last 10 years, after China, the European Union and the United States. Investments from the UAE into Africa reached nearly $60 billion in the last decade, focused on infrastructure, energy, transport and logistics.

But a new multimillion-dollar deal between the Tanzanian government and maritime giant Dubai Ports World (DP World), owned by the Emirati royal family, has sparked public anger and political protest.

Under the agreement, DP World will invest $250 million to upgrade and exclusively operate approximately two-thirds of the port of Dar es Salaam for 30 years. DP World said its investment in port facilities could rise to $1 billion during the concession period.

The agreement was signed on October 22, but reports of the agreement first emerged in July, when civil society groups and the opposition argued that it “violates the Tanzanian Constitution and threatens national sovereignty.” On 10 August, Tanzania’s High Court in Mbeya rejected a petition challenging the validity of the port agreement. Amnesty International said in August that at least two dozen people were arrested for protesting the deal. Some have since been released.

Critics argue that the terms of the deal favored the UAE and weakened local rights and management. However, Tanzanian Transport Minister Makame Mbarawa said that Tanzania would retain 60 percent of the earnings.

DP World began investing in the Horn of Africa more than two decades ago by managing the port of Djibouti, building additional terminals and helping finance roads and infrastructure. The port alone accounts for 95 percent of Ethiopia’s imports. The company rapidly increased investment in port operations in Angola, Egypt, Morocco, Mozambique, Senegal and in 2016 controversially awarded a 30-year concession to operate a port in the breakaway region of Somaliland. The deal led to conflict with the government of Somalia, which wanted DP World to have direct contact with Mogadishu.

That hasn’t stopped DP World from signing a $366 million port expansion in Somalia’s semi-autonomous Puntland region, or starting construction of a $1.2 billion deep sea port in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which is expected to be completed by 2025.

Behind the scenes, the UAE has long been embroiled in Sudan’s internal conflicts as part of a proxy war with Saudi Arabia. “As emerging Middle East hegemons, Riyadh and Abu Dhabi are now at odds – each trying to control Sudan’s resources, energy and logistics gateways [Sudanese Armed Forces Gen. Abdel Fattah] Burhan and [Sudanese Rapid Support Forces Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo] Hemeti, respectively,” Middle East scholar Talal Mohammed recently wrote foreign policy,

Yet Abu Dhabi’s quest for regional influence has come up against China’s dominance. In 2018, the Djibouti government seized the UAE-built and operated Doraleh port, located near Djibouti’s main port, and handed the terminal over to Hong Kong-based China Merchants Port Holdings. It coincides with the opening of a $3.5 billion free trade zone for state-owned Chinese companies next to the port. However, DP World, which had held the 50-year concession since 2006, argued that the plan violated its “special access” deal.

The Djibouti government blamed DP World’s refusal to “negotiate amicably” when terminating the contract. Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, chairman of DP World, reportedly said that the UAE would “return” Djibouti to the conditions in which it existed before its investment. The dispute is believed to have started when Djibouti rejected proposals for a UAE military base there – but then allowed China to establish a base in 2017.

While the Djibouti government accused the company of using corruption to gain the Doraleh concession, a Hong Kong appeals court ordered Djibouti to pay more than $600 million in damages to DP World, following previous rulings by the London Arbitration Court . Other lawsuits related to the dispute are also pending, one of which is being heard in a US federal court.

In its recent deals, the UAE is coming under pressure not from China but from human rights organisations, following the arrest of critics opposing its deals. Last year, more than 70,000 Maasai were evicted from their ancestral lands within a conservation area in Tanzania. According to rights groups, this was so that the Tanzanian government could turn part of the area into a luxury game reserve – reportedly for the Emirati royal family as the country is emphasizing more tourism from the UAE.

Thursday, November 9: Kenyan President William Ruto will deliver his annual address to the nation.

Tuesday, November 14: Runoff voting will take place in Liberia for the presidency.

Thursday, November 16: Elections were held in Madagascar.

Friday, November 17: The second EU-Angola Business Forum will be held in Luanda.

AGOA Summit. More than 30 African beneficiaries of the US African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) attended a business forum held in Johannesburg last week, with US lawmakers expressing support on Friday for extending the program beyond its expected end in September 2025.

AGOA provides tariff-free access to US markets. US President Joe Biden recently announced that Niger and Gabon would be removed from the program due to coups in those countries, and the Central African Republic and Uganda would be removed for rights violations. Uganda’s AGOA trade covered only $5 million worth of exports in 2021. Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said Sunday that US officials “overestimate themselves” and “wrongly think African countries cannot move forward without their support.”

AGOA, which was launched in 2000, has failed in many areas to compete with China in trade due to African supply chain issues and difficulties in meeting import requirements. In 2019, China received 11 percent of the continent’s exports, while the US’s share declined from 19 percent in 2001 to 5 percent. The program benefits some non-oil exporting countries, and some US officials have indicated that they want the program reformed. To be renewed.

Tinubu boat rejected. Nigerian lawmakers rejected additional funding in the 2023 budget this week from the administration of Nigerian President Bola Tinubu following a public outcry that it included a plan to buy a presidential yacht. Lawmakers instead reallocated the proposed 5 billion naira ($6.3 million) yacht purchase to the student loan budget, doubling its total allocation. Tinubu’s office argued that the proposed ferry was for the Nigerian Navy.

Parliament has still approved budget additions totaling about 2.18 trillion naira ($2.8 billion), including the purchase of SUVs ($3.6 million), including the office of the president’s wife ($1.9 million), although that office Not recognized in Nigerian law. and the cost of renovating the presidential villa (about $5 million), which has angered Nigerians as the country grapples with rising state debt and a high cost-of-living crisis.

Guinea jailbreak. Guinea has fired more than 60 soldiers and prison officials over the prison escape of former president and junta leader Moussa Dadis Camara and two others. On Saturday, “heavily armed commandos” stormed a prison in the Guinean capital and briefly freed Camara, killing at least nine people in a shootout before he was recaptured a few hours later. Taken and sent back to jail.

Camara led a military coup in 2008 and ruled Guinea for about a year until his assassination attempt in 2009. He has been on trial since September 2022, accused of being responsible for a stadium massacre in 2009, during which at least 150 people were killed by Guinean security forces at a pro-democracy rally and more than 100 others. The women were raped.

Zimbabwe’s ‘white gold’ profits. Zimbabwe has tripled its export earnings from lithium after banning crude exports of the mineral. Mines Minister Zemu Soda said Zimbabwe earned $209 million from lithium exports in the first nine months of 2023, almost three times what it earned last year. Zimbabwe’s government banned the export of raw lithium last year to keep prices high, a move that benefited Chinese companies, which this year commissioned processing plants in the country and shipped lithium concentrate to China for further processing. Sending. as mentioned foreign policyAccording to the report, the Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency received 160 lithium investment applications from China-based investors in the first half of 2023, while only five applications were received from the United States.

Niger-Benin Oil Pipeline. Niger’s military has inaugurated a yet-unfinished 1,200-mile oil pipeline that will carry its crude to the port of Seme in neighboring Benin. Niger said $6 billion was invested in the project, which was due to be completed in 2022 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to AFP. The project is expected to be completed in a few months, and the oil will be extracted by China National Petroleum Corporation. In August, Benin said work on the pipeline would not be affected by sanctions imposed by the Economic Community of West African States following the July 26 coup. However, a separate $13 billion project to take Nigerian gas to Europe via Niger and Morocco could be at risk after Chinese banks pulled out of financing the project.

Nairobi’s controversial experiment. Two years ago, a randomized controlled trial aimed at implementing water service payments by cutting water and sewage services to poor citizens in Nairobi led to backlash. In Africa is a country, Adrian Wilson, Faith Kassina, Irene Nduta and Jethron Ayumba Akalla argued that the project – which was supported by the World Bank – worsened the already unequal water access system in Kenya. The authors call for an “ethical mandate” in the development of research studies.

DRC gas contract dispute. A major natural resources contract in the Democratic Republic of the Congo was awarded to a month-old startup running from a residential home in Canada, according to an investigation by Josephine Molds and Hajar Meddah at the Bureau of Investigative Journalism.

The contract to extract natural gas from Lake Kivu was awarded late last year to Alfajiri, a company founded just 10 months earlier by DRC-born Christian Hamuli, without meeting the requirements required by law to win the bid. Was. Smaller and inefficient entities typically bid on larger contracts and sell them at a profit to larger and more qualified operators. Sources accused Hydrocarbons Minister Didier Budimbu, who was previously sentenced in Belgium for fraud and money laundering, of rigging the bidding process, which he rejected.

