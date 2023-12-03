Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 3 (ANI/WAM): BRICS countries are actively cooperating to accelerate sustainable finance within the grouping and implement joint climate and sustainability projects. This effort depends on the coherence of their ESG (environmental, social and governance) financial infrastructure.

Harmonization is important to enhance investor confidence and reduce disruptions to capital flows. In situations where the global financial system fails to provide adequate inclusive climate investments for developing countries, the BRICS initiative becomes even more important.

A session addressing this topic will be held on 6 December in the Russian pavilion during the ongoing COP28, titled, “Moving ahead of Russia’s BRICS Presidency: Developing energy cooperation for a just energy transition”. It will highlight the results of the work of the BRICS Energy Research Cooperation Platform in 2023. Focus areas include energy security, training personnel for the energy sector, developing national energy transition models and preparing the curriculum for energy negotiations during Russia’s BRICS presidency in 2024.

A more comprehensive session titled “Harmonising responsible finance infrastructure in BRICS countries: paving the way to a common sustainable future” will be held in the Russian Pavilion on 12 December. Speakers will explore the joint actions needed to mobilize climate and sustainable financing. Additionally, participants will discuss opportunities to develop and implement common recommendations, standards and requirements in the field of sustainable finance, aligning with the sustainable development priorities of the BRICS countries.

The session will also propose important steps towards harmonizing ESG finance infrastructure. A panel of distinguished speakers representing BRICS financial institutions, government officials and leading research institutions will lead the discussion. As Russia prepares to assume the BRICS chairmanship, it is committed to engaging in ongoing discussions with its partners to ensure a just energy transition.

With the UAE’s recent official entry into BRICS, the grouping strengthens its commitment to multilateral action and constructive dialogue. The platform provides a powerful voice for developing and emerging economies on the global stage. (ANI/WAM)

