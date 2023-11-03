UAE-based broadcaster censors ‘Last Week Tonight’ satire on Saudi Arabia and Khashoggi murder

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Dubai-based television network broadcasting in the Middle East has aired an episode of the satirical news program “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” in reference to the 2018 impeachment of Saudi Arabia’s crown prince. Cut out the part. The murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

The OSN’s decision highlights continued limits on speech in both the United Arab Emirates, which has vowed it will allow protests at the upcoming UN COP28 climate talks to be held later this month, as well as neighboring Saudi Arabia.

It also highlights how sensitive Khashoggi’s dismemberment and murder at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul remains even five years later, as Prince Mohammed tries to rehabilitate his image through diplomatic efforts. Is of.

“In Saudi Arabia, criticizing the royal family, criticizing the crown prince is a terrorist offense and you can be prosecuted for terrorism,” said Sarah Leah Whitson, executive director of Democracy for the Arab World Now, a group founded by Khashoggi. ” “I’m more concerned with content providers like HBO that are allowing their content to be censored.”

Khashoggi, a longtime journalist, royal court insider and state defector, fled Saudi Arabia after the rise of Prince Mohammed. His column in the Post directly criticized Mohammed’s rule. US intelligence agencies and others assess that a Saudi hit team killed and dismembered Khashoggi on the orders of the Crown Prince, which the kingdom denies.

The “Last Week Tonight” episode, which aired on October 22, focused primarily on the New York-based management consulting firm McKinsey & Company. McKinsey has worked with Saudi Arabia in recent years, particularly under Prince Mohammed as he pursues rapid economic transformation. The plan includes spending tens of billions of dollars on huge projects like Neom on the Red Sea.

“McKinsey now has offices all over the world, and within them they’ve picked up some pretty awesome clients,” Oliver said. They are “so deeply entrenched in the government of Saudi Arabia that the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Planning has been dubbed a ministry.” McKinsey’s.”

Oliver goes on to refer to the Saudi finance summit that McKinsey attended after Khashoggi’s murder as a “journalist-business-busting jamboree” and describes the kingdom as a “rutin’-itus, tootin’-itus journalist”. -shooting’est regimes in the Middle East.”

Oliver also mentioned McKinsey compiling information on Twitter about critics of the state’s 2015 austerity push, now known as X, which was first reported by The New York Times in 2018. Was. Following the report, Saudi authorities made arrests apparently in relation to its criticism, while one user found himself the victim of phone hacking. McKinsey insisted that its report was an internal document and said it was “terrified by the possibility, no matter how remote, that it could be misused in some way.”

OSN also cut that material as well as other parts that mentioned Saudi Arabia in the satirical, fake McKinsey promotion created by the show. However, OSN included an excerpt after the show’s credits in which an actor, referring to the state, says: “Wait, wait, I’m sorry – he did another one? Oh my god. Which newspaper?”

OSN, a company founded in 2009 that rebroadcasts programs across the Middle East via both satellite and streaming, declined to discuss questions specifically asked by The Associated Press about the cuts. The company describes itself as having only two shareholders – a Kuwaiti investment firm called KIPCO, which has ties to its ruling family, and Mawarid Group Ltd, a private Saudi investment firm.

“Like all aspects of our business, OSN complies with the laws of the markets in which we operate, including all content-related compliance across the region,” the company said in a statement to the AP. Make minor content edits.”

The government of Saudi Arabia did not respond to a request for comment, nor did Oliver’s representatives. HBO declined to comment.

Content censorship remains common in Middle Eastern media, whether it’s digitally masking actors in sex scenes or outright banning films that mention LGBTQ people and their rights. Netflix also faced criticism for pulling an episode on Saudi Arabia from comedian Hasan Minhaj’s short-lived series “Patriot Act”, which discussed the crown prince and Khashoggi’s murder.

Meanwhile, the website of the Whitson group, Democracy for the Arab World Now, is also blocked by authorities in both Saudi Arabia and the Emirates. Whitson called this no surprise, especially as the Emiratis continue to imprison human rights activist Ahmed Mansour even as COP28 approaches.

“I think the Emiratis and the Saudis would prefer to hide and bury the facts and information about their records,” he said. “This is just a small indication of how afraid they are of their own population… armed with the truth and facts about their role in gross human rights abuses.”

Source: www.bing.com