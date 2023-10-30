UAE banker asks for help to provide internet for aid workers in Gaza; Elon Musk responded with a promise

‘I’m glad he responded and I can play a role in helping Palestinians.’

Read more…

Published: Mon 30 Oct 2023, 6:00 am

Emirati banker Hamad Al Majdi has been actively posting about the latest Palestinian crisis on social media platform X since its launch on October 7.

On Saturday, he took part in talks with billionaire Elon Musk, which resulted in the entrepreneur promising to deliver his satellite-based communications system Starlink to aid organizations in the besieged Palestinian city of Gaza.

The move came after Israel shut down internet service to the Gaza Strip shortly before launching a ground offensive. This resulted in thousands of Gazans, including journalists, medical staff and aid workers, being unable to communicate with the outside world.

Netizen users had urged Musk to provide SpaceX’s Starlink to Gaza, like he did for Ukraine following Russia’s invasion of the country in February 2022. He responded by saying that he would support internationally recognized aid agencies. This is when Hamad stepped in with a list of grassroots organisations.

“I had an alert set for Elon Musk,” Hamad said while speaking. Khaleej Times, “So, when I saw that he responded to a tweet about providing connectivity to Palestinian agencies, I did some quick research. “Then I gave them a list of some of the UN agencies on the ground.”

Hamad, a Musk fan, hoped he would read the tweet. But Musk responded by going a step further and saying he would support the agencies with Starlink.

Hamad said he was excited when he received a reply from Elon Musk in his notification. “I’m glad they responded and that I could play a role in helping oppressed Palestinians,” he said. “People have been campaigning for this for days and the most important thing is that people are getting the help they need.”

Conversation

On Friday, Denmark-based Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis mentioned Musk and tweeted:

“Gaza is being bombed, internet and telecommunications have been cut. They need Starlink immediately.

In further exchanges, Musk promised that “SpaceX will support communications links with internationally recognized aid organizations.”

That’s when Hamad stepped in with his tweet which mentioned the head of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), UN Volunteers and UNICEF. Here is his message:

Hamad said his account started receiving 10 to 15 notifications every hour in the first few hours but it soon turned into chaos. “Messages and information started coming in,” he said, “but I am happy that some concrete action is being taken.”

Hours later, some users, including a minister, raised concerns that Musk’s communication links could be used by Hamas militants for “terrorist activities”.

Musk responded by saying that the company would “take extraordinary measures to confirm that it is only used for purely humanitarian reasons” and that they would “work with both the US and Israeli governments before turning on a single terminal.” Will do a security check.”

Hamad later said in a tweet written in Arabic that whether Musk sent the devices or not, he considered it a victory. “Israel could prevent it from sending Starlink devices, which would require electricity anyway, which is not currently available in Gaza,” he wrote. “It doesn’t matter whether Elon or others respond. The important thing is to express the idea respectfully and without offense, in the hope that it will be heard.”

Grateful to be in UAE.

A banker and investor by profession, Hamad usually tweets about business and investing. However, he has also been posting news since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7.

He said, “At a time when people around the world who speak out in support of the Palestinian people are being fired, I am grateful to live in a country that clearly stands up for them.” “The UAE has launched several initiatives like Tarahum to gather aid for Gaza and is also taking a stand for those who are being indiscriminately bombed.”

Hamad also said that Musk was one of the most brilliant minds in the world. “He is one of the best entrepreneurs of our time and one of the best capital allocators of all time,” he said.

The social media platform since 2011 said he was pleased with how X supported free speech during the latest crisis.

“Meta platforms like Facebook and Instagram were shadow banned and people’s accounts were blocked,” he said. “However, X had no such problems. This is because Elon Musk is one of the strongest supporters of free speech.

Source: www.khaleejtimes.com