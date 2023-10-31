The government has announced a U-turn on plans to close most railway station ticket offices in England.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said train operators have been asked to withdraw the proposals because they “do not meet the high threshold set by ministers”.

This is in response to watchdogs Transport Focus and London Travelwatch announcing that they have opposed every single planned closure due to issues such as the impact on access.

The plans were brought forward by train operators in July with the support of the government, which has put pressure on the sector to cut costs.

In September, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak suggested that closing ticket offices was “the right thing for the British public and British taxpayers” as “only one in 10 tickets are currently sold at ticket offices”.

No figures have been published on how much money would have been saved by the proposals.

A train operator source told the PA news agency: “There is a lot of anger in the rail industry about where we have ended up.

“The plan was signed by civil servants and ministers. They have taken a U-turn.”

Labour’s shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh said: “These poor plans fail under scrutiny.

“The Government failed to be forthright about the implications of these proposals for access and job security and have now been forced to take outrageous steps by rejecting proposals which ministers had supported from the outset. “

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union, said the announcement was a “fantastic victory” for the campaign against the closure.

He called for “an urgent summit with the government” to agree “a different route for the rail network that guarantees the future of our ticket offices and station staff’s jobs”.

Katie Penick, campaign manager at accessibility charity Transport for All, said: “While we are proud of the incredible tenacity of disabled people and our community to achieve this major campaign win, the result is bittersweet.

“Destructive and discriminatory proposals should never be put forward.”

Mr Harper said: “While the consultation on ticket offices has now concluded, the Government has made clear to the rail industry throughout the process that any resulting proposals must meet high standards of passenger service.

“We have worked with outreach groups throughout this process and listened carefully to passengers as well as our colleagues in Parliament.

“The proposals that have resulted from this process do not meet the high threshold set by ministers, and so the Government has asked train operators to withdraw their proposals.”

Before deciding whether or not to object, Transport Focus and London Travelwatch were required to review each proposal to close the ticket office based on criteria relating to customer service, accessibility and cost-effectiveness.

✓ Transport watchdog objects to proposed ticket office closure We have written to the train companies informing them that we object to the closure of all 269 ticket offices advised in our area. pic.twitter.com/ZEZoTYyGPR – London TravelWatch (@LonTravelWatch) 31 October 2023

Transport Focus chief executive Anthony Smith said there were “serious overall concerns” over issues including how so-called welcome points would work, how operators would sell the “full range” of tickets, and excessive queues at ticket machines. Averted.

RDG chief executive Jacqueline Starr said the proposals were about adapting the railways to the changing needs of customers “in the smartphone age”, balanced with the “significant financial challenge facing the industry”.

He added: “While these plans will no longer be taken forward, we will continue to look at other ways to improve the passenger experience while delivering value for taxpayers.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com